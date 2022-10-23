Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream redeem codes: 300 free Primogems on offer until October 24

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream has concluded and as is customary with every Special Event, free Primogems have been provided to users.

As part of the version 3.2 livestream, fans can redeem three codes to gain 300 free Primogems. Aside from the premium currency, Mora, Hero’s Wit and Mystic Enchantment ore are on offer. The livestream officially unveiled Nahida and Layla, the two new characters coming in the next update. Scaramouche was also revealed as the next weekly boss, giving rise to a new challenge for players.

A bunch of fresh story content will be a part of the next update for Travelers to enjoy. For those who missed the official livestream on Twitch and YouTube, here are all the official redeem codes they can use.

All 3 Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream redeem codes

The three redeem codes and rewards are as follows:

6SP942Z3XVWH (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

(100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) KS6QL3YJFCWM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit)

(100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit) GS6RLKGKWUER (100 Primogems, 50K Mora)

With this players can get a bit of a head start when rolling for the new characters. Fans can redeem these codes in two ways:

Option 1: Genshin’s official website

Head to genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in to your Genshin account

Enter the correct server you play at and the corresponding redeem code

You will now receive an in-game mail with the rewards

Option 2: Through the game’s interface

Head to the Account menu in settings on a logged-in device

Tap the Redeem Now option and paste the code

The codes will be sent to your in-game mail immediately



As usual, the banners will be split into two phases. The first phase will reportedly contain Nahida and Yoimiya as the five-star characters. On the other hand, phase two will feature Yae Miko and Tartagula / Childe as the five-star characters. Layla is expected to be the featured four-star on this banner. Following Genshin Impact’s five-week release schedule, 3.2 is expected to release on November 2, 2022. Fans can expect some downtime on the day of the update but will be given some Primogems as compensation.