GTA V Peyote Plant Locations: All 27 Locations Revealed
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published Nov 27, 2022
This article will look at all 27 GTA V Peyote Plant Locations. The plant will turn you into an animal and give you hallucinations.
The Peyote Plants give you hallucinations that turn you into an animal in GTA V. You cannot go back to the same spot and have hallucinations if you have not collected all the plants first. That is why we will see all 27 locations so you can repeat the hallucinations and cause trouble. You cannot choose what animal you turn into; however, it is random. These GTA V Peyote Plant locations are quite easy to find.
Also Read: A new Deus Ex game is in development at Eidos Montreal
Peyote Plant Locations Revealed: Cause Ruckus as an Animal!
Check the video above for more assistance.
1. Mount Chiliad
On top of Mount Chiliad after taking the cable car, southwest. Near the two red flags.
2. La Puerta
Between the batting cages, the baseball ground at La Puerta/Chamberlain Hills.
3. Raton Canyon
You will need a helicopter. It is between a rocky outcrop on the top.
4. Mount Gordo
On the base of two trees near the lake.
5. Los Santos International Airport
Near the Forklift and Wrecked Bus behind Customs.
6. Pacific Ocean
Directly below a concrete pillar at the end of Del Perro Pier. You will have to dive underwater to get it.
7. Tongva Hills
At the south of the Two Hoots Falls, near the rocks below the stream.
8. Raton Canyon
On top of the Canyon, to the right of the viewing platform.
9. Paleto Bay
In a park, near a dustbin on top of a mound, near a bench.
10. Pacific Ocean
Near a small island to the southeast of the NOOSE headquarters.
11. Vinewood Hills
North of the houses, near a drain.
12. Alamo Sea
Near a rounded outcrop, northwest of the sea.
13. Pacific Ocean
Near a sunken boat, away from the Great Ocean Highway Bridge. Make sure you get the Scuba gear to get this.
14. El Burro Heights
Near the El Burro Heights Scrapyard, west of the car park located across the road.
15. Ron Alternatives Wind Farm
In the trailer park near the wind farm.
16. Vinewood Hills
Near some bushes situated near the Galileo Laboratory.
17. Vinewood Hills
Near the Park Ranger Station, beside a huge rock.
18. Grand Senora Desert
Located on the side of the Redwood Light tracks, southeast on a hill.
19. West Vinewood
On the rooftop balcony of the Gentry Manor Hotel, on the side nearest to the road, beside a plant pot.
20. San Andreas
On top of the Venetian Hotel, near the plant pot on the side of some grass patches.
21. Los Santos International Airport
East of the airport, near an inlet.
22. Mount Chiliad
Hills surround the mountain. Make sure to get a helicopter.
23. Mirror Park
Plant pot near the porch.
24. Pacific Ocean
On the west coast of Paleto Bay, near a patch of sponges and near a stone archway.
25. Pacific Ocean
Use diving gear for this. It is located near the ocean east of Humane Labs and Research, near the wreckage of a large truck.
26. Fort Zancudo
North of the fort, near a valley.
27. Grand Senora Desert
West of Trevor’s airstrip, near oil derricks.
Also Read: When does Diablo 3 Season 27 end? Is there a tentative date?