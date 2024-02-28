“My Sincere Gratitude…”: Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles Shares a Heartfelt Note After Being Nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles made a remarkable comeback into the world of gymnastics last year. Simone Biles announced her comeback in June 2023 and went on to win her eighth individual all-around at the U.S. Championships in August.

After making her comeback into competitive sports after her hiatus due to the twisties, the gymnastics prodigy has been unstoppable. She also showcased an incredible performance at Antwerp in October, claiming her sixth World Championship title. For her impressive comeback, the GOAT of gymnastics has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Biles received a nomination under the Comeback of the Year category after winning four gold medals and one silver at October’s world championships following her break from the 2020 Tokyo Games. Simone was, however, nominated for the same category back in 2022, but the winner was British skateboarder Sky Brown.

Upon receiving another nomination for this award, the gymnastics legend could not keep her calm and shared a heartfelt note on her recent Instagram story. She reshared the Laureus Sports post on her story and wrote a beautiful caption alongside it, thanking everyone.

“I’m always speechless about these nominations. My sincere gratitude for everyone who has supported me & continues to support my journey & dream.”

In her following story, she also shared the list of nominees who have been nominated in the comeback category along with her and captioned it, “the comeback class.”

The comeback category nominees apart from Simone Biles are Sébastien Haller (Côte d’Ivoire, Football), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain, Athletics), Siya Kolisi (South Africa, Rugby Union), Jamal Murray (Canada, Basketball), and Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia, Tennis).

After seeing her name nominated for the prestigious award, Biles is absolutely over the moon. She would hope to win the award after putting on a spectacular performance since her comeback. Apart from this, Biles recently won The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year award.

Simone Biles proves she’s the GOAT by winning the AP Female Athlete of the Year Award

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the most decorated US gymnasts of all time. Her incredible performances paved the way for many historic accomplishments. Last year, Biles was awarded the Associate Press Female Athlete of the Year for the third time. She is only the sixth athlete to win the award three times.

The award honors female and male athletes, both professional and amateur, for their prowess and excellence in the field every year. Biles’s comeback to the field awaited a lot of anticipation and excitement, and the icon didn’t disappoint.

On her second return, she bagged her record eighth U.S. national championship and a sixth world all-around gold. For her impressive comeback, she has now been nominated for the Laureus Sports Awards.

