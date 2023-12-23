“Didn’t Know What I Was Expecting”: Simone Biles Confesses Apprehension Surrounding Return After AP Female Athlete of the Year Award

There’s no doubt about Simone Biles‘ prowess when it comes to gymnastics. The star is pretty much synonymous with the sport at this point, given her list of accolades and achievements. And now, Biles adds another feather to her cap with her third AP Female Athlete of the Year award.

In a candid chat with AP, the gymnast recalls her epic return after a two-year hiatus. While friends and family were pretty confident about how she would fare, the Olympic hero had her doubts. However, the difference between 2021 and 2023 was Biles’ overall demeanor and principle of taking things one day at a time. And from the eye-popping results back at the World Championships, the trick evidently worked out well.

“I didn’t know what I was expecting…People were like, ‘No, we’ve seen you in training, this is what was supposed to happen.’”

The World Championships at Antwerp was a sight to see, with Biles working her magic on the bars and beams. That night, she walked off with her sixth all-around title, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. Yet, the 26-year-old confessed how she was apprehensive of the whole event.

“I did a lot better than I thought I would do.”

Her ideologies have evolved over the past two years. During her hiatus, it is no secret that Biles resorted to therapy and good mental health practices in order to recover. Being a mental health advocate, especially for athletes, the icon has always been open about her journey through immense pressure. And now, she reports how her fears have transformed.

“Whenever I was 19, it was the end of the world if I had bad days.”

And now, Biles recognizes that while the pressure to perform will always be there, ‘it’s just gymnastics‘ at the end of the day. A sport that she could always count on to come back to. She also takes solace in supporting her near and dear ones, particularly her husband, Jonathan Owens. With his recent entry into the Green Bay Packers, the gymnast makes sure to take time off to cheer for the NFL star from the sidelines.

So, what is next for Simone Biles?

Throughout 2023, the star gymnast has more or less plainly hinted at the possibility of an appearance at the Paris Olympics. Going back to her ‘one day at a time’ strategy, Biles did not want to fully commit to an Olympic return then. However, things have recently taken a turn.

The icon confirmed that the Paris Olympics was the ultimate goal and has been working through the preparation. Recently, she posted a bunch of Instagram stories flaunting glimpses of her training at her gym. Amidst the flips and jumps, the star seems to have full control over what happens next. Will fans finally get to witness her redemption? Only time will tell.