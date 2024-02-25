Simone Biles’ Secret Getaway with Husband Jonathan Owens Attracts Gymnastics World’s Love and Cheer

While there’s still some time to go before the Olympics begin, star gymnast Simone Biles has taken time off with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple recently went to Hawaii for a wedding, and the glimpses from the tropical location have been dreamy. She took to Instagram to share the celebration with her fans.

In a recent post, however, Biles asked for something more. Putting up a carousel of her pictures, basking in the island sunshine, she was sporting a lace cover-up and some chunky jewelry. As she visibly soaked in the place’s beauty, she wanted more than just a vacation in Hawaii.

“point me to the nearest realtor.”

Biles loved the place so much that she felt the need to settle there. This does not come as a surprise since the Olympic star is known for her love of beaches and islands. An official citizen of Belize, she even made sure to organize her wedding in the coastal country, beside the breezy sea and salty ocean.

Now that she has expressed her desire to look for a residence in Hawaii, whether out of longing or in all seriousness, it adds to her list of houses in the making. Biles currently resides in Texas and has picked up the project of building a new mansion from scratch with Owens. Currently in progress, the couple’s new house sits beside a lake and opens up to a gorgeous natural view. This placement just proves how much she loves being around water bodies.

Her post immediately summoned fans and elites from the gymnastics world, who hyped her outfit and looks. These comments also included stunned family members who expressed their joy to see her thriving. Husband Owens was speechless and wrote:

“Man

Beautiful baby.”

And sister Adria was stunned by her beauty and the location, exclusively commenting with exclamation marks to convey her surprise.

Gymnasts Suni Lee and Katelyn Ohashi also hyped up the gymnast:

“this eats.”

“beauty!! i’m coming to live with you tho.”

Fans also chimed in in agreement on how the place seemed to fit Biles well:

“Hawaii looks good on you.”

“Island cutieee.”

Meanwhile, this didn’t stop her from staying in touch with her roots. While Biles enjoyed shots and some more spirit on the island, she also put up an Instagram story watching the gymnastics performance at the Winter Cup.

Post-Winter Cup, will Simone Biles get around to participating in the Summer Olympics 2024?

Throughout 2023, Biles has teased her appearance at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fans have been debating her participation for the longest time, with most wanting her to redeem herself. And while she seems enthusiastic about the sport once again, things are looking uncertain.

In an interview, she revealed that while she would’ve loved to return to the vault, it depended on the Olympic committee’s final decision. So far, the official Olympics’ social media has hinted at her appearance with her photo on a Paris Olympics poster. But only time will tell if she’ll be able to make it.