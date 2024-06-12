Justin Gatlin Once Recalled What Set Him off to Beat Usain Bolt at the 2017 World Championships

In the broad realm of track and field, rivalries between competitors from different countries are common. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding events featuring such track stars, as spectators are eager to see what kind of action will take place. Usain Bolt‘s final professional track season came in 2017 when he went up against a formidable Justin Gatlin.

Over the years of competing, the two athletes developed a fierce track rivalry, although only in two categories: the 100 and 200 meters. Both athletes have faced stiff competition, and the four-time world champion recalls the 2017 World Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London, in which he competed in the 100-meter grid where Bolt was, in a resurfaced video uploaded by Track and Spice on X in 2023.

Gatlin has always had greater respect for his colleagues and even rival athletes, even though he remembers being booed in the crowd as the camera turned to him after displaying the Jamaican icon. He had no hatred for his competitor, but he wanted to silence those skeptics, as he says:

“But for whatever reason it made me dial in, it made me focus, it made me say, ‘Alright, motherf******, I’m going to show y’all who I am.'”

The video in the X post also reveals how the athlete ran during the competition. He left no room for Bolt to pace him out, as Gatlin was far ahead of the Jamaican sprinter. He was determined to finish first, which would get him the gold, but this time there was much more at stake than just the glossy accolade.

Gatlin intended to silence his doubters, and he did it by winning the 100-meter final at the World Championships, beating Christian Coleman in second and Usain Bolt in third. It was a surprise for everyone, and immediately after the triumph, the four-time world champion recalls saying:

“Before they can even boo, I said ‘Shhhhhh,’ and I shushed 100,000 people all at once.”

However, once he had accomplished his goal of shutting down the critics, he did not forget his sportsmanship. He approached Bolt and bowed in admiration. This behaviour also demonstrated how much the sportsmen respected each other, despite their strong rivalry on the track.

️ Justin Gatlin explains what triggered him to beat Usain Bolt in the 100m final at the World Championships in London 2017. pic.twitter.com/CNVRxhfNHo — Track Spice ️ (@trackspice) May 18, 2023

This race was one of Gatlin’s career highlights, as even during his fastest track season, he had been defeated by Bolt, costing him not one but two world championship medals.

Usain Bolt Tricking Justin Gatlin at the Bigger Stage of Track and Field

The 2015 season became famous for the fierce track rivalry between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt. Fans anticipated seeing them compete in the finals of the two major categories, the 100-meter and 200-meter races, and they eventually made it to the World Championships final stage.

Gatlin was always attempting to read Bolt’s mind for potential strategies but was unable to do so because the athlete did not show any emotion. However, in the semi-finals of the 100-meter event, the American athlete ran an astounding 9.77 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded in a preliminary round at the World Championships and Olympics, giving him confidence for his running in the finals.

This raised the standard even higher among spectators, but in the finals, Gatlin trailed Bolt by 0.01 seconds as the Jamaican icon blasted through the field with a 9.79. The American athlete was defeated again in the 200-meter category, emphasizing the importance of having a certain mentality on track, as the four-time world champion believed he had a chance against the Jamaican superstar, but Bolt was already ahead of him in every way.