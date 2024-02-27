Simone Biles Stuns at an Ocean-Side Vacation Shoot Sporting a Bikini Suit

Vacations by the ocean are always something that gymnast Simone Biles has been drawn to. The Olympic star, known for her extravagant outings and celebrations, recently went out on one to see her two friends tie the knot. Meanwhile, she wanted to make full use of her getaway to Hawaii.

Advertisement

With husband Jonathan Owens by her side, Biles partied hard during the union, celebrating with friends in style. However, she also made time to bask in the sunny beaches, donning some of her cherished bikini suits for stunning photos. These outfits caught the attention of fans quickly because of how well Biles styled them.

In a series of stories and photos on her Instagram, the Olympian flaunted various beach-appropriate fits and posed happily with her friends and husband. Amidst flowy floral gowns and adorning Hawaiian garlands, Biles’ tropical getaway to a wedding was what she needed to rejuvenate.

Advertisement

She also spent an early morning at the beach, where she took Owens on a horseback ride. The idea was to get a sunrise photoshoot at the beach, and the horses served as some form of a theme. Posting a glimpse of the adventure, the NFL icon laughed at his wife’s shenanigans.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C30-pimvC52/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“She got me out here on a horse.”

Meanwhile, Biles also flooded her socials with adorable pictures from the wedding and the shoot. These included a hilarious shot with her horse leaning over her shoulder as she laughed at the camera. With picturesque locations and a sea breeze hitting their faces, their vacation was more than a breath of fresh air.

“What a beautiful wedding for the most perfect couple.”

Advertisement

Before she could leave for the destination wedding, however, Biles ensured to keep her getaway as private as possible. Known for her frequent escapades to her mother’s hometown, Belize, she kept Hawaii a secret until later.

Simone Biles keeps her vacation a hush-hush affair

The Olympian and her NFL icon husband didn’t initially seem keen on making their vacation spot public. Days before they left, the gymnast posted Owens’ picture at the beach with the caption, “Ready to go on vacation again.”

They did not disclose the location before posting various glimpses of their travel. These included a picture of an airplane window overlooking the ocean and mountains below and another picture of Owens with the caption, “Prepare to be sick of me.” In the end, they revealed that the wedding they intended to attend was that of her friend, Keely Amelia Cartrett, and her fiancé, Kamu Grugier-Hill, in O’ahu, Hawaii.