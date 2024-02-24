Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles Reveals Her Tropical Vacation Destination With Husband Jonathan Owens

With the 2024 gymnastics season unfolding, fans look forward to seeing their favorite gymnast, Simone Biles, grace the stage again. Biles, however, chose not to appear at the season’s inaugural event of the Winter Cup. The events are taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, this year from February 23–25. The gymnastics GOAT has instead opted for a romantic getaway with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Ever since the couple began their secret getaway vacation, Simone and Jonathan have kept their destination a secret. Two days ago, Simone took to her Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of their vacation. Her first story was a walk on the beach with her husband, which she captioned, “Ready to go on vacation again.”

Following that, the legendary gymnast took to her social media again and shared an image from the airplane window. The image was of her overlooking the ocean and a sea of green mountains below. Unable to control her excitement, Biles added little heart eyes and a shy smile, indicating her happiness in the caption.

She later added a picture of Jonathan Owens sitting on the airplane wearing a pink hoodie with headphones on. She funnily captioned her post and wrote, “Prepare to be sick of me.” Following this, she added a photo of the trip’s route on the monitor in front of her seat, which displayed their arrival time as 4:44 with one hour and 33 miles to go.

She captioned the post “444,” without revealing the name of their secret destination. Though the couple kept their destination a secret, they have now revealed the mystery of their tropical paradise. Jonathan Owens and his wife seem to be in O’ahu, Hawaii, as they have landed for a special occasion.

In her recent Instagram story, Biles shared a wedding card of her close friends, Keely Amelia Cartrett, and her fiancé, Kamu Grugier-Hill. The power couple appeared in Hawaii for the wedding week of Keely and Kamu. The story was captioned “Let’s get y’all married” by Biles, with the ocean in the background. In the following story, Keely was seen carrying alcohol in cups, with Simone captioning the story “shot o’ clock baby.”

Adding to this, her proud husband, Jonathan Owens, did not hold back and posted a picture of gorgeous Biles on his Instagram story. In the picture, Biles is seen wearing a black knitted dress and holding a glass of margarita. However, how are Biles and Owens connected to Keely and Kamu, and what is the story behind the Hawaiian vacation?

Just a month after the power duo married in 2023, Biles shared an update on her Instagram stories. The story was that Keely Amelia and Kamu-Gruger Hill’s wedding would be in Hawaii. Confirming they would be at the wedding festivities, Simone shared a picture of the wedding card, captioned it “Meet us in Hawaii,” and tagged the to-be couple as well. However, before this secret getaway, how did the couple celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Simone Biles was all praises for her husband this Valentine’s Day

The power couple, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, are more in love than ever. And this year’s Valentine’s Day is yet another sweet testament to that. The couple were engaged on the same day two years ago. They have never shied away from expressing their love and respect for each other on social media, and Simone Biles sent the sweetest message to hubby on this special day.

The NFL star and gymnastics icon shared pictures of each other in a heartwarming Instagram post. They appreciate their presence and love through these posts. Biles shared pictures of them in love and posing happily for the camera.

She didn’t fail to celebrate him on this special day and captioned her post, “Every day feels like Valentines day with you.” The NFL legend penned a longer note for his wife with pictures of the moments from their engagement.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend…I can’t believe that it’s been 2 years since this amazing day, man does time fly. You’re my rock, I feel like I can accomplish anything as long as I have you by my side.”

But that’s not all; the stalwarts never forget to spoil each other with gifts. Biles shared that Owens treated her with flowers and luxury accessories too.