“Used to Be Really Sad”: Simone Biles Confessed About the Sacrifices It Took to Be the GOAT of Gymnastics

With fame and success come responsibility and sacrifices, and Simone Biles knows all too well about such hardships. The gymnast had humble beginnings and remembers her roots while fans celebrate her. The GOAT gymnast may have won many golds and accolades, but that doesn’t stop her from taking a moment to be grateful for her journey.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the gymnast spoke about how she battled mental, emotional, and financial challenges growing up. While she set the stage on fire with her moves, it didn’t stop the Olympic hero from reminiscing wistfully about her childhood.

Biles had a rough childhood with three siblings and an addicted mother. She was still quite young when all children were put into the foster care system on account of neglect. Despite that, the star went on to represent her country on the international stage.

Yet, to gain some, you lose some. Biles began training at six, where she was introduced to the wonders of gymnastics quite early on. Coaches saw the potential in her immediately and got to work. And while she became the world’s favorite early on, she recalled giving up on a lot of things to train.

“I used to be really sad about it.”

Currently known for her party animal personality, Biles came from a place where she could never celebrate occasions. And while she’s grateful for it, she still feels she missed out on an important part of her childhood. Nevertheless, she now compensates for it by celebrating every little occasion with her friends and family.

“I never thought I’d be who I am.”

The star has often put up glimpses of the good times she lives through on her social media. Be it a round of drinks after her husband Jonathan Owens’ touchdown or celebrating her marriage with great pomp and splendor, Biles knows how to live the good life. And all of this came from her recognizing and honoring where she came from.

Simone Biles’ childhood struggles turned into something special

Growing up exposed to the foster system, Biles experienced the struggles of a troubled household firsthand. Eventually, her grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, adopted her and her sister Adria. While she was lucky enough to find a good home, the experience encouraged her to do something big for the children who were not as privileged as her.

This marked the genesis of her association with Friends of the Children. It’s a nonprofit organization that pairs kids in foster care with long-term mentors to help children cross the bridge between the struggles of the system and adjusting to a foster home. Currently gearing up for whatever the future holds, Biles’ goodwill gave her the passion to do better for society.