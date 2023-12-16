“Know Some of Those Hardships”: Simone Biles Reveals Her Struggles of Being a Foster Kid for a Special Cause

Aug 4, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles looks on during podium training before the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Champions are made amidst the biggest of hurdles, and Simone Biles had an entire obstacle course to tackle as a toddler. The Olympic gymnast never had it easy in her childhood, growing up in foster care. Things took a turn for the better when her grandparents adopted her, but ever since then, she has been vocal about her hardships.

In a recent interview with CNN, Biles introduced a special organization that she has been a part of for a while. Speaking about ‘Friends of the Children,’ the Olympic gold medalist reminisced about her life as a foster kid. And while she is now a successful public figure, things were different back then.

Advocating for the organization, Biles empathized with kids who were a part of the foster system.

“I actually was a foster kid. So, I know some of the hardships that those kids go through.”

She came clean on the real reason why she and her siblings became a part of the foster system. Biles’ biological mother was unable to take care of her children due to substance abuse.

“When my siblings and I entered foster care, it was because our biological mom was struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. I was three years old; I just remember us as kids being so hungry.”

Yet, the happy ending came when her grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, adopted her and her sibling Adria. The duo grew closer and closer, and the star soon found her calling in gymnastics. After all these years, she still credits her grandparents for where she stands today.

“Having my parents in that support made me who I am today.”

Now, Biles is not only a successful Olympic gymnast but is also building her dream house with her husband. Newly married and working on her dream, here’s how the 26-year-old is thriving now.

Simone Biles keeps her family close during emotional times

After a few years of being head-over-heels in love, Biles married NFL icon Jonathan Owens in a grand ceremony. But no occasion was complete without her parents standing by her through thick and thin. And in what was arguably the most tear-jerking moment throughout the wedding, Ronald walking his daughter down the aisle brought out all the bittersweet emotions in everyone.

The gymnast clutched her heart while revisiting the moment and confessed how that was the most special walk with him. And while she slowly navigates her life, rehearsing, competing, and partying, she always makes sure to stay true to her roots.