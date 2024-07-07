Justin Gatlin Left in a State of Shock After Rodney Green Unveils His New 4x100M Relay Squad for Team USA

The US Olympic Trials shed light on sprinters who are qualified to redeem their Paris Olympics tickets and compete in the sport’s pinnacle event. In the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, Justin Gatlin wanted to know Rodney Green’s 4×100-meter relay squad for the coveted race, and the way the Bahamian sprinter announced his team startled the retired four-time world champion.

The two track legends are well-known for their discussions on different current track and field topics, but they have always shown a special interest in relays. They also made their own predictions before the World Relays, with Team USA qualifying for the Paris Olympics based on the performance of the squad consisting of Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles.

However, even if they helped their country reach the coveted stage, the positions are not guaranteed since the US Olympic Trials revealed a lot of untapped potential among other athletes who were not on the aforementioned roster. Gatlin wishes to hear Green’s team for the Paris Olympics, and he states:

“Coleman to Fred. Kenny just damn near ran almost 10.1 on that curve. Kenny he gonna fly…to Noah. That’s what I’m going with.”

The retired four-time world champion just paused for a moment and gasped, “Wow!” He expected Green to include Erriyon Knighton on the team, as Green has always stood for the young athlete, who he could have put on the third leg instead of Kenny Bednarek.

The two track icons then contend that the times that both of the aforementioned athletes ran in the US Olympic Trials completely altered Green’s perspective of the relay squad.

The Bahamian sprinter goes on to say that if Knighton had run more races this year, establishing any significant time, he could have included him in the 4×100-meter relay, but his only significant race was the 200-meter sprint at the US Olympic Trials, as Bednarek did, but he also proved himself in the 100-meter category.

Previously, when Wallace Spearmon was featured on the Ready Set Go podcast, the hosts wanted to hear what the retired one-time world champion thought about the relays.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Delighted After Wallace Spearmon Unveils His Dream 4x100M Relay Team

When it comes to relays, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green always remind their audience that the world record set by the prime Jamaican team at the 2012 London Olympics, which included Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Yohan Blake, has yet to be broken. The athletes set a time of 36.84 seconds, and few teams have come close to matching it.

While it appears to be impossible in reality, Wallace Spearmon provides the podcast hosts with a hypothetical scenario in which four American athletes from various eras on a single American team will be able to defeat the prime Jamaican team.

After some track and field humor, the one-time world champion gets straight to the point, putting Justin Gatlin in the first leg, himself in the second, Tyson Gay in the third, and Noah Lyles on the last leg of the 4×100-meter relay team. The four-time world champion and the Bahamian sprinter were impressed with Spearmon; he dispersed the athletes by understanding their strengths and weaknesses.