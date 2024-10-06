Noah Lyles Flaunts Latest Yu-Gi-Oh Cards and Merchandise From His Arsenal

Noah Lyles, known for his speed on the track, has recently made headlines with his latest rare cards and unique souvenirs. These represent his interests extending beyond athletics, intriguingly mixing sports and pop culture.

The 100-meter Olympic champion’s Instagram story showed his room adorned with various anime posters, drawing particular attention to the Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disk.

Furthermore, he displayed a white shoe with the imprint of Blue Eyes White Dragon, similar to the card he carried to the US Olympic trials. However, Lyles shared another video about his previous Instagram stories, where he received a new parcel.

The package came directly from Konami, the corporation that owns Yu-Gi-Oh. It featured a Platinum Dark Magician card from the TCG Masterpiece Series. The card, which costs $1,300, is constructed from 99.9% pure silver, polished to a platinum-colored sheen, and enclosed in an acrylic brick.

Konami also sent Lyles a “Certificate of Authenticity” and numerous rare Yu-Gi-Oh cards, including another set of Exodia The Forbidden One, which he also brought to the US Olympic Trials.

Lyles’ Yu-Gi-Oh stint at the Hayward Field

Track and field enthusiasts were excited for the US Olympic Trials, which included several elite track athletes. Lyles was also on the list, and the track star was considered the favorite in the men’s 100 and 200 meters. However, before arriving at Hayward Field, Lyles had carried a briefcase in other races.

Lyles took advantage of Snoop Dogg’s presence at the event by convincing him to reveal the briefcase’s contents. When the American rapper opened it, he found his new Adidas tracksuit inside, but to his surprise, Exodia The Forbidden One was displayed on it.

It was one of the most rare Yu-Gi-Oh cards ever, and Lyles, an anime fan, wanted to share this incredible collection innovatively with the world and his army of admirers.