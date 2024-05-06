Usain Bolt Throws Back in Style With an Iconic Picture and Latest Music Production With Alaine

While Usain Bolt has been associated with the track and field arena for the longest time, he never misses the chance to pursue side quests whenever possible. So far, he has tried his hands on cricket, and football and dipped his toes into music production as well. Recently, Bolt tried combining two of his passions into one post.

Looking back at his golden achievement at the Olympics, he posted a glimpse of one of his biggest moments on the track. Clutching his gold medal as he posed for the camera, Bolt flaunted the win that changed it all.

However, another thing that made the post unique was adding one of his songs to enhance the emotions he needed to convey. Sung by Jamaican-American singer Alaine, the song features a segment by Bolt, and he took the opportunity to promote it along with his picture.

Putting down the lyrics of the song in the caption, it seems like Bolt wanted to empower his fans and create a sense of motivation. The song, along with the entire album ‘Sweet 7 Riddim’ was released recently in partnership with Bolt’s music production company ‘A-Team Lifestyle’.

““Reaping fruits from these seeds I sow,

On this journey of life I know,

Di blessing dem a Pile Up, a Pile Up” ~ Alaine”

He often posts teasers from his newest ventures, and his record label company often features on his feed, portraying a sense of luxury lifestyle with good vibes. The recent album features various reggae artists such as Christopher Martin, Lutan Fyah, and Ikaya. As fans expect the sprinter to be promoting the rest of the songs in future posts, Alaina expressed her gratitude in the comments section by continuing the lyrics to her song.

“Di blessing dem a ‘Pile Up’.”

Bolt’s love for reggae and artists like Bob Marley goes long back, which facilitated his transition from track to music. Since his debut album made numbers in 2021, fans have appreciated his versatility in various fields. Apart from the release of his album, he’s also busy promoting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after they crowned him as their ambassador.

Usain Bolt and his love for cricket

Bolt is not only familiar with the sprinting track but also the cricket field since he stays true to his Jamaican roots with his love for the sport. In fact, Bolt had begun his athletic career as a cricket bowler before switching to running.

His best friend and cricket icon Chris Gayle recently recalled his precious memories with him and their shenanigans on the field. Decades ago, Gayle had even invited Bolt to a charity cricket match where the latter managed to out him during the match. Now that the sprinter is breathing life into more of his passions, fans might wonder what’s next on his list of achievements.