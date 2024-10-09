Simone Biles Gave Fans ‘An Actual Heart Attack’ Before Finally Nailing The Standing 1.5 After Multiple Attempts

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles wowed viewers with her recent training performance during which she faced the difficult challenge of nailing the standing 1.5 twist. After numerous attempts that generated both excitement and fear among social media viewers, the 27-year-old ultimately nailed the move, creating a breathtaking moment that had her followers holding their breath.

Ian Gunther, Biles’ favorite TikToker and fellow Team USA gymnast posted a video of his teammates attempting the notorious standing 1.5 on Instagram. The twist is part of the Thomas Salto, a move named after the iconic gymnast Kurt Thomas, which was banned from both women’s and men’s gymnastics due to safety concerns.

Fans can see even the sport’s greatest athletes struggling to land on the mat after flips. Casimir Schmidt joined the fun session but was unable to complete the move. Joscelyn Roberson was next on the trying list and she too failed at the task, describing it as “terrifying.”

However, when it was time for Biles to attempt the maneuver, she executed it flawlessly and left Gunther shocked. The successful attempt boosted the gymnast’s confidence and inspired her to attempt the standing 1.5 on the beam, albeit in a playful manner. Yul Moldauer attempted the move but failed. Schmidt tried his luck again on the mat but did not properly execute the standing 1.5 and suffered from another unsuccessful attempt.

While the majority of her teammates were unable to complete the move a single time, Biles accomplished the difficult gymnastics exercise twice and demonstrated why she is regarded as the sport’s greatest of all time. “It’s like she’s the greatest gymnast of all time or something,” a fan commented.

While many admired Biles’ attempts, this supporter was truly worried owing to safety concerns and wrote, “i think i would have an actual heart attack if she did that on beam, it was scary enough on a mat.” Another followed on similar lines, “‘I’m gonna try it on the beam!’ Huge sigh of relief after the ‘just kidding!'”

Yet another fan emphasized the difficulty of the move and noted, “It’s cool to watch you guys challenge each other to things that you make look so easy and in reality, are just as terrifying or hard for you as it should be lol!” One fan drew the attention of others to a legendary quote that Biles said in the video, “Most underrated description in history: ‘I’m just a girl'”

The Team USA gymnasts participated in this practice session as part of their preparation for the ongoing Gold Over America Tour. Following the Olympic Games, the event has produced a lot of buzz, and the gymnasts’ performances have kept the excitement going for viewers even after the major event.