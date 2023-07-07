“He’s the One Who Brought Up Gambling”- xQc Alleges RiceGum Over Kick’s Contract Remarks

The Twitch star RiceGum was in the headlines after his official switch to Rumble while also having an offer from Kick. The streamer also exposed Kick’s contract that wanted him to stream gambling to maximize earnings. Thus, xQc defends Kick, expressing that RiceGum made that up as he brought gambling into his contract.

A few days ago, Bryan Quang Le, a.k.a. RiceGum, teased his official streaming platform switch, with Kick being one of the many options. That’s not all; recently, the 26-year-old also stated why he went with Rumble rather than Kick. He reportedly revealed that Kick wanted his streams more inclined toward gambling, whereas Rumble sought content regardless of its nature.

Further, RiceGum mentioned that Rumble offered him more money than the TrainwrecksTV-backed platform. The streamer’s gambling remarks about Kick’s contract have definitely pushed the popular green platform into a controversial state. Thus, let’s check out what xQc says about RiceGum’s revelation.

xQc guarantees RiceGum’s statement about Kick is false

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel broke his silence in one of his latest streams and defended Kick. The Canadian streamer confidently claimed Bryan’s remarks about Kick’s contract were false.

Here’s what Félix expressed: “I guarantee you, I guarantee it, he is the one who brought up gambling in his own thing. I guarantee it. Your expose is stupid,” he added. Moreover, xQc mentioned that if gambling were Kick’s primary goal, the platform would have brought it up in his contract. You can watch their entire clip here, featuring xQc discussing the same.

Why do Félix’s claims matter in this case?

For those unaware, it’s been a while since Kick signed in Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for a whopping $100 million. The streamer signed a 2-year non-exclusive deal with the Stake-backed platform. In fact, Félix never really mentioned anything related to gambling on his contract.

Thus, if RiceGum’s claims about Kick’s contract are valid, how come xQc’s contract missed the gambling part? Also, Félix appears confident about his take on this entire matter. Hence, taking it with a grain of salt is still advisable until Kick, RiceGum, or xQc unveils their original contracts to the fans.

