Twitch’s Irrational Pay Structure Compels a Streamer to Switch to Kick

When it comes to streamers’ welfare and content guidelines, Kick emerges as an undisputed player in the entire streaming industry. The TrainwrecksTV-backed platform offers easy norms when compared to its biggest rival, Twitch. Therefore, recently, the irrational pay structure of Amazon’s owned platform led a popular streamer to switch to Kick.

For those unfamiliar with Kick’s guidelines, the Stake-funded platform puts streamers’ priorities before its own. Hence, for every $100 in subscription money, $95 goes to the creator, while the platform keeps $5. Moreover, as for the streaming content, Kick features very relaxed norms that eventually give streamers more freedom of creativity.

Kick’s streamer-centric policies also act as its USP (unique selling point), giving the platform an upper hand over its competitors like Twitch, Rumble, YouTube, etc. Therefore, Kick has roped in many prominent streamers like xQc, Amouranth, Ninja, and more. In fact, recently, frustrated with Twitch’s policies, one more popular content creator has made the switch to Kick. Let’s check out who she is.

Tahlia criticizes Twitch and leaves it for Kick

Tahlia, popularly known as ‘tahliattv‘ among the fans, got disgusted by Twitch’s unfavorable pay structure. Eventually partying her way with the purple platform, you’ll now watch her stream on Kick.

She shared her case, consisting of Twitch’s hype chat feature, explaining how little the platforms favor the creators. Tahlia expressed one of her fans hype chat $85 to her, out of which Twich kept a major portion of it, leaving so little for the streamer. Out of $85, she just got a mere $35, whereas the rest of the amount ($50) went to the purple platform.

Tahlia went on to Twitter, exposing Twitch’s policies and announcing her new start on Kick. She mentioned, “Someone hype chat $85 in my Twitch chat. Just found out I’ll only receive $35 out of that $85. Disgusting. Find me on @KickStreaming from now on. I’m done with Twitch atm I’m livid”. Therefore, Twitch must reconsider its guidelines, making them more streamer-oriented. Otherwise, Amazon’s platform would continue to witness creators leaving for rival platforms. As for Tahlia, all the very best to her as she embarks on a new journey on Kick.

