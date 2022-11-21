Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion revealed, know who he is and other house companions

Harry Potter fans have finally got what they wanted for Ravenclaw. Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw companion was the last of the companions to be revealed and has a strong astronomical background. The release of the game is still a few months away but this addition marks the completion of companions.

Here is all we know about the Ravenclaw companion so far.

Ravenclaw companion introduced

You will meet many classmates from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and yes, even Ravenclaw. Astronomy-loving Amit is just one of those classmates. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/eJsaz4MkzT — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 18, 2022

Companions are students who will be seen in the hallways and common rooms of Hogwarts. They can help you with various tasks around the castle. The companion who will be seen in the Ravenclaw common room is a student named Amit Thakkar. A lot of speculations were created after he was not a part of the classmate’s reveal of the other houses.

Developer Avalanche was quick to acknowledge it and tweeted saying “You will meet many classmates from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and yes, even Ravenclaw.”

Sebastian Sallow is the companion for Slytherin, and Natasi Onai will be helping Gryffindor. Last but not the least, Poppy Sweeting will be found with Hufflepuff.

Who is Amit Thakkar in Hogwarts Legacy?

As seen in the movie franchise, every student eventually has a part to play. Astronomy loving Amit will also come in handy in the journey players have in Hogwarts. Chandler Wood, Community manager at Avalanche also emphasizes this and says “[Every classmate] will all play a role in your journey as you attend Hogwarts.”

The makers of the game described him as: “Amit aspires to be a famous wizarding historian and already has extensive plans for his first memoir. Exceptionally bright and well-read, he adores stargazing and always seems to have the most recent, top-of-the-line telescope at hand.”

It continues to read: “Amit will leap at the chance to help a friend in need. But once in the thick of things often realizes he might be better off reading or writing about certain adventures than experiencing them.”

While his role in the journey is unclear, his description suggests he will be able to help the players in quests. He can also come in useful to help players figure out the history of creatures considering that he is always engaged in his books.

