How Does Kevin Magnussen Earn His $25 million Net Worth?: Salary, Endorsement, Assets and Investments

Kevin Magnussen returned to the Formula 1 grid last season after Haas terminated Nikita Mazepin’s contract just a few days before the 2022 season began.

Despite kickstarting his F1 career in the best way possible with a second-place finish on his debut at the Australian Grand Prix back in 2014, the Danish driver seemed to have lost his way in the last few years until he made a surprise return to F1 last season with Haas.

The 30-year-old not only scored 25 points and helped Haas finish eighth in the Constructors’ Championships, but he also registered the team’s first pole position.

As a result of such impressive performances, Magnussen has seen his worth increase significantly in recent years. Here is a look at both a summary and a detailed look at the Danish driver’s net worth.

Summary of Kevin Magnussen’s net worth

As per the information received from caknowledge.com and some other websites, here is a look at a summary of Kevin Magnussen’s net worth:

Overall Net Worth $25 million Salary $6 million Personal Assets $15 million Business Income $6 million Endorsements $1 million Age 30 Height 1.74 m (5ft 9 inches) Weight 68 kg

Magnussen’s struggles with inconsistency in his early F1 days

Kevin Magnussen’s first experience in Formula 1 came in Abu Dhabi in 2012 when he got the opportunity to drive the McLaren MP4-27 as a part of the young driver test.

He then rose up the ranks of the team and made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2014. In his very first race, Magnussen not only finished second but also beat his veteran teammate, Jenson Button.

However, after a series of underwhelming performances from that point on, the Danish driver failed to keep his seat and was replaced by Fernando Alonso for the 2015 season.

While Magnussen remained with McLaren as a reserve driver, he was eventually released at the end of the 2015 season. The 30-year-old then joined Renault in 2016 and scored seven of the eight points for them that year.

Magnussen’s current salary after establishing himself at Haas

Kevin Magnussen then joined Haas in 2017 and raced for them until the 2020 season before making a surprise return with them last year. His best year with the team came in 2018 when he scored 56 points and finished ninth in the championship.

The Danish driver’s run of strong performances would come to an end in the 2020 season when he just managed to score a single point for the team. As a result of his poor run, Haas parted ways with Magnussen in 2021.

However, Magnussen would return to the team in the 2022 season and would replace Nikita Mazepin. Haas terminated the Russian driver’s contract amid the pressure that was put on the team following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The 30-year-old would deliver outstanding performances on his return as he maximized the potential of the car. Magnussen ended the season with 25 points and also registered a fantastic pole position at a rain-affected Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

As a result of such brilliant performances for the team, several reports claim that Haas increased his salary to $6 million this year as compared to the $5 million he was earning a year before.

What cars and properties does Kevin Magnussen own?

According to caknowledge.com, Kevin Magnussen currently lives in a 6,900-square-foot luxury house located in Roskilde, Denmark. The report adds that the Danish driver purchased this house for a whopping $10 million.

Being an F1 driver, the 30-year-old also owns some expensive and luxurious cars. A report from thesportslite.com states that Magnussen owns five luxury cars, with the most expensive costing $3 million.

Magnussen is believed to own a Volvo XC60 ($42,650), a Ferrari Portofino ($230,950), a Land Rover Discovery ($53,900), a Lamborghini Aventador ($1 million) and a Bugatti Chiron ($3 million).

Kevin Magnussen net worth

As per several reports, Kevin Magnussen’s net worth is believed to be $25 million. Most of the Danish driver’s net worth comes from his lucrative contract with Haas.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old is also believed to earn about $1 million from his endorsements by brands such as Jack & Jones and OmniCar, among others.

On a personal front, Magnussen is also believed to run an online business – KM20, among others. Reports claim that the 30-year-old earns about $6 million as a result of his businesses.

