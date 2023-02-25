“Done With Russians Until I Go From This Planet”: Guenther Steiner Labels Nikita Mazepin “Collateral Damage”

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas Formula One Team engineer Guenther Steiner is interviewed before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As Netflix returns with season 5 of Drive to Survive, so does Haas boss Guenther Steiner with his unfiltered remarks. The 57-year-old, perceived as one of the most hilarious individuals in the hit docuseries, was at his very best right from the first episode of season 5.

In the first episode, the Italian motorsports executive reveals his frustrations after he realizes his team has to find a new driver to replace the sacked Nikita Mazepin.

Mazepin was axed from the team amid the rising pressure worldwide to boycott Russians after Vladimir Putin announced his decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

‘****ing hell’: Guenther Steiner on Haas terminating Mazepin’s contract

The first episode of season 5, The New Dawn, featured some of the best behind-the-scenes of how the teams prepared for the 2022 season. At this time, Haas was hit with a sudden shock as just a few days before the new season began, the news came that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Since Haas was not only sponsored by Russian company Uralkali but also had a Russian driver on their side, there was no doubt that team principal Guenther Steiner would face some difficult questions from the press.

On being asked about Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s future, Steiner replied, “The situation is he’s Russian. (So) he’s collateral damage.” As soon as he finished speaking to the reporters, he unleashed his frustrations while speaking to one of his team members.

“I don’t need any of this. ****ing hell. No more Russians. I’m done with Russians until I go from this planet,” added an annoyed Steiner. A few moments later, it was confirmed that Haas would part ways with Mazepin.

Speaking of the same, Steiner explains how it was difficult for the team to find a new driver as the ‘driver market was small’ and they had just a few days before the new season began.

The American outfit eventually decided to re-sign Kevin Magnussen, who drove for the team from the 2017-20 seasons. The rest of the Drive to Survive season then extensively features Magnussen and his resurgence.

Nico Hülkenberg to join Kevin Magnussen at Haas

The F1 2023 season will be interesting as Haas will again have a new driver line-up. Following the underwhelming performances of Mick Schumacher last season, the American outfit decided to replace the young German with veteran driver Nico Hülkenberg.

Hülkenberg will finally return to F1 as a full-time driver after three long seasons. After representing Renault from the 2017-19 seasons, the 35-year-old failed to secure a seat in 2020. From 2020 to 2022, he drove as a reserve driver for Aston Martin (previously Racing Point).

