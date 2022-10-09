How to copy Crosshair in Valorant

How to copy someone’s crosshair in Valorant? Ensure you are viewing/spectating the person, and then type/cc.

There are unique Valorant crosshairs, each of which has some benefit. They are enjoyable to look at or useful enough and easy to click heads. The best part about getting a good crosshair is that it improves your aim and builds confidence.

That is why we will look at how you can copy someone else’s crosshair and embed it into your custom crosshair system.

How to copy someone’s crosshair code in Valorant

You can use simple techniques to copy someone’s crosshair code and make it your own. If you like someone’s crosshair, you can make it your own by simply opening the console while spectating that person and typing the following: “/crosshaircopy” or “/cc.”

After you embed the code into your crosshair system, you can customize it according to your preferences. Most folks turn off outlines to make them more visible on the screen.

You can use a video if you do not understand the instructions clearly.

However, Riot does not allow us to spectate the enemies, just like in CS: GO. It is understandable since that would defeat the whole purpose of the game, but it limits the number of crosshairs you can acquire. In addition, you can only import a certain number of crosshairs simultaneously.

The crosshair system can have only 10 crosshairs at one time. If you go overboard, you must delete one or two before acquiring another.

How to copy a professional player’s crosshair?

Professional players have their unique style and even more unique crosshairs. Players often want their crosshairs from streams they watch or professional matches. But that is not possible. The next best thing is to find a blog article that covers that crosshair code and Valorant settings.

But it is more accessible and easy to do now since almost every primary FPS-related website covers crosshair codes. The article should be like this(attached below)

