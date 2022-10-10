Today we will look at how to get better at Valorant. It combines aim training, game sense, optimized sensitivity, and more.

Valorant is a game in which someone is always better than you, no matter how well you play. That is why you need to be a step ahead of the competition to keep up with the rate of change and skill cap. Today we will look at some fundamental tips for improving your game.

How to Get Better at Valorant (5 Fundamental Tips)

The video above shows Valorant Fundamentals from OpTic Yay.

1. Choose a Crosshair that is Comfortable

You will be aim training for two scenarios, spraying and strafing. Therefore you need to choose a crosshair that is comfortable in both instances. For most people, a dot crosshair is perfect for these scenarios. But you can also go with a classic CS: GO firing error-based crosshair if that will help you improve your spraying ability.

2. Aim Training and Spraying

Practicing in the range is a trivial but essential thing to do. Practice aim training and clicking heads in the practice range for as little as 5 minutes daily. This will improve your muscle memory and let you aim directly at heads.

Spray control is also an essential part of aiming. Continuously holding down Mouse 1 will cause your guns to skyrocket to the sky. Controlling the spray by practicing with the Assault Rifles in the range is a game changer.

3. Crosshair Placement and Gamesense

Crosshair placement is crucial as it lets you snap onto heads with minimal mouse movement. When you are shift walking, keep your aim towards a head angle of the enemy. This will develop a tendency to aim at a head angle for easy one-tap headshots.

Gamesense is knowing when and where the enemies will be during the round. It only develops with practice and playing the game more.

4. Strafing and Counter- Strafing

Strafing means holding down the side directional keys, while counter-strafing means alternating between going left and right. This disrupts the accuracy of opponents.

Knowing how to do both properly is essential to increase your chance of winning gunfights.

5. Optimize your Sensitivity

Mess around with your sensitivity and detect what you are the most comfortable with. Being comfortable with your sensitivity is very important to improving.

