Cloud9 Xeppaa Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at Cloud9’s most impactful yet deadly dualist cum initiator Xeppaa Valorant in-game settings and gear.
Erick “Xeppaa” Bach is a 21-year-old Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Cloud9 Blue. He has been a part of C9 since April 2021 and has been really effective to the team and their performance. Since the departure of Tenz from the team, C9 was kind of falling off for a bit. But after a quick break, they managed to bring themselves to the top of the competitive scene.
Before joining Valorant Xeppaa was a famous CS: GO player, playing for teams such as Cloud9 and Chaos Esports Club. Apart from his impressive gameplay, he is also known for having the silkiest hair out of all the players in Valorant.
Xeppaa’s Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-C
- Mousepad: Steelseries QCK HEAVY
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080
Xeppaa Valorant in-game Settings
Xeppaa Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.35
- eDPI – 280
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Xeppaa’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Xeppaa Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Ability 3: 4
- Use Ultimate Ability: C
Xeppaa’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1280 x 960
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
