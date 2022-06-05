Cloud9 Xeppaa Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at Cloud9’s most impactful yet deadly dualist cum initiator Xeppaa Valorant in-game settings and gear.

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach is a 21-year-old Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Cloud9 Blue. He has been a part of C9 since April 2021 and has been really effective to the team and their performance. Since the departure of Tenz from the team, C9 was kind of falling off for a bit. But after a quick break, they managed to bring themselves to the top of the competitive scene.

Before joining Valorant Xeppaa was a famous CS: GO player, playing for teams such as Cloud9 and Chaos Esports Club. Apart from his impressive gameplay, he is also known for having the silkiest hair out of all the players in Valorant.

Xeppaa’s Gear

Xeppaa Valorant in-game Settings

Xeppaa Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.35

0.35 eDPI – 280

280 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Xeppaa’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Xeppaa Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: Mouse 5

Ability 3: 4

Use Ultimate Ability: C

Xeppaa’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1280 x 960 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to catch Xeppaa live on his twitch channel.