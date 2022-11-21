How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft? Different Uses of a Handy Bucket Explained

How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft? You need a crafting table, a furnace and some Iron Ingots to make it. Instructions below.

Firstly, you will need to have a crafting table, and then using that crafting table; you will need to make a furnace. After making that furnace, you will need to acquire some iron, which you will use to make Iron Ingots. Those Iron Ingots will be put in the crafting grid to make a Bucket.

Let us look at the steps in detail to figure out how you can easily make these items.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft

Step 1 – Making a Crafting Table and a Furnace

You will need to find wood for the crafting table and use it to make planks. One block of wood makes four planks. Open the crafting GUI from our inventory, place the four planks on the 2×2 grid, and craft. You now have a crafting table. We have a guide on making a crafting table; we have attached it above.

Now, you will need cobblestone and some coal for the furnace. You can find both in mines and caves. Alternatively, search underground for cobblestones. While you’re out searching for these, go search for some Iron as well. We will see what to do with it Iron in the next step.

Step 2 – Making Iron Ingots

After collecting some Iron blocks, bring them to the furnace, put some coal as fuel and put the Iron on the centre block. Craft it, and voila1, You have crafted an Iron Ingot. Make sure to make three of those. We will use these Iron Ingots to make the Bucket.

Step 3 – Making the Bucket

Open the crafting table and place the Iron Ingots in a V arrangement. In detail, place the first ingot on the left square of the middle row, the second on the middle square of the bottom row and the third one on the right square of the middle row. Craft, and you have a Bucket.

Use of Buckets

Buckets are used to collect Liquids. You can use it to collect water from ponds and lakes. You can use it to collect Milk from cows and also to collect Lava as some fuel. They are versatile in terms of usage and are helpful tools to have.

Also Read: How to Make a Furnace in Minecraft