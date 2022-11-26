How to make White Dye in Minecraft: Multiple Uses for White Dye Explained

This article will look at the steps to make White Dye in Minecraft. We will also guide you about the uses of this White Dye.

You will require two primary ingredients to make White Dye. The first is the Lily of the Valley flower. The second is Bone Meal. Note that you can make White Dye with either of these materials; however, in this article, we will show you how to obtain both. Let us get into the steps.

Three Simple Steps to Make White Dye in Minecraft



Note: As a prerequisite, it is essential to know that you will require the crafting table to make the White Dye. You can check out a detailed tutorial in the article below.

Step 1 – Acquiring the Lily of the Valley Flower (Alternatively Step 2)

You will find this flower in Birch Forests, Birch Forest Hills, and Flower Forests. It is pretty easy to find and has a higher spawn rate. It looks like a White Flower facing downwards. Left-click on the flower and hold to transfer the flower to your inventory. Collect however many flowers as you want, as you can use them to make Dye. If you do not wish to go around Forests and find flowers, you can use the Bone Meal method.

Step 2 – Acquiring Bone Meal

To make a bone meal, you are going to need bones. You can find bones in the Overworld by killing skeletons. You can also make bone blocks using these bones. Bone blocks make nine bone meals, while bones make three.

Step 3 – Making the White Dye

Take any of the two materials to the crafting table, place them on the first box of the first row, and craft. You will have White Dye. Now let us take a look a the uses for this Dye.

Uses of the White Dye in Minecraft

You can use it t Dye Sheep with White to obtain White Wool upon Shearing.

You can use it to add patterns to the banners that you make.

You can combine it with sand and gravel in order to make concrete powder.

You can change the color of the text in the hanging signs.

There are plenty more things you can do with this information. Try making different colored Dyes to bring out the color in your fortress.

