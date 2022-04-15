‘Vince McMahon recognized it was a terrible performance,’ Austin Theory left in Vince McMahon’s botched stunner at WWE WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory was left in splits after Vince McMahon botched stunner at WWE WrestleMania 38. Even Vince McMahon had a good laugh about it.

After his infamous WrestleMania XXVI bout against Bret Hart in the year 2010, WWE Chairperson Vince McMahon returned to the ring of WWE. The comeback was staged at the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38. The Chairperson entered for an impromptu match against Pat McAfee. The match barely lasted for four minutes. During the course of the tussle, Vince McMahon’s reaction to his botched stunner at WrestleMania 38 put Austin Theory in splits.

The fans were geared up to watch the WWE chairperson, Vince McMahon in the rings of WWE. Vince McMahon returned to the official WWE match after a span of 12 years. The chairperson was last seen wrestling during the event of WrestleMania XXVI. The wrestler won the match in just a span of four minutes owning to the interference of Austin Theory. The pair attacked the former NFL punter before Stone Cold Steve Austin stomped down to the ring. Steve Austin smashed Austin Theory with a stunner while baiting Vince McMahon in with beer before attempting to hit one of his own.

‘McMahon recognized it was a terrible performance,’

The WWE Chief found it to be horrible as he found himself on the ground. The incident took place when Vince McMahon horribly botched the move, stumbling backwards as Austin Theory tried to grab his head. However, the latter was finally able to hit the move. The moment became one of the lowlights of what was overall a solid WrestleMania.

Austin Theory was seen laughing after the botched move by the WWE chief. It seemed to be in good spirits about the show. As per the reports of Fightful Select, it is been learnt that even Vince McMahon had a good laugh about it in the days that followed.

“The line we were given is that McMahon recognized it was a terrible performance and sell of the Stunner, but chalked it up to ‘as long as people were laughing and entertained, it’s okay,” wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

McAfee reflected on the funny backstage interactions at WrestleMania 38

Recently Pat McAfee reflected on some of the funny interactions that took place backstage with the producers of WWE at WrestleMania 38. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show he said, “I was walking to gorilla which is the last stop before you go out. And, four different producers were like, ‘when you go out there, the bottom of the entrance is like a star, make sure you get to the middle because it is sharp on the side there,” Pat McAfee said.

“I was like ‘okay, yeah.’ They’re like ‘well, AJ literally just ran his face into the side of it. He’s bleeding right now.’ I was like ‘what?’ I was like ‘AJ Styles is bleeding right now?’ ‘Match hasn’t started and he’s bleeding. So, we need you not to do that too. Okay, thank you so much.’ And I was like ‘you got it.’

“Then the next producer came ‘hey when you go out there, there’s a slant. Make sure you get all the way to the middle.’ I’m like, ‘oh yeah, why’s that?’ Like, now I’m gassing.

‘Well AJ Styles just ran his face into it. So, we need that not to happen.’ ‘Okay, thank you so much. You saved my life.’ So then I’m walking four more steps. Another producer ‘hey, on your entrance, I don’t know if you’ve heard or not.’ ‘Yep, got it. Face thing? Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Pat McAfee concluded.

