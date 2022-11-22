“I Have No Sympathy For Zach Wilson”: Chris Long Is Livid With The Jets QB After Terrible Performance vs Patriots

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York dropped from fifth to eighth place in the AFC playoff standings on Sunday. There are still plenty of games left for the Jets to claw their way back into the Top 7. However, if Wilson plays as he did against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Jets won’t stand a chance.

Wilson and the Jets were defeated 10-3 by the Patriots on Sunday. The starting quarterback for the Jets made only a few offensive plays. After the game, reporters asked him if he and the offense had failed the defense. “NO,” he said.

As a result, the Jets quarterback has been facing a lot of flak for his comments and it doesn’t appear that the hate will end any time soon.

Ex- Patriot Chris Long take on Zach Wilson for not taking ‘Accountability’

Chris Long, a former defensive lineman for the New England Patriots, joined the discussion on Monday by delivering a nearly five-minute monologue about Wilson’s actions during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Long said, “I have no sympathy for Zach Wilson. If it’s even possible, less than zero because it was a ‘Hey, did you let your defense down?’ question. “No, I really don’t want to go there” (type of response).”

“What does your quarterback have to say after the game when you have a wide receiver who is just starting out? Man, that’s really shameful,” Long added.

Garrett Wilson, the rookie wide receiver Long was alluding to, was critical of the entire Jets offensive scheme after they managed just two total yards after halftime and finished the game with just three points. According to reports, Zach Wilson’s behavior at the podium enraged his teammates, something Long is well aware of.

“I would have already spoken with him if I were a defensive player on that team,” Long said. “Since we are speaking on live radio, I can’t say exactly what I would say, but I would say, ‘Don’t you ever show us up like that again.’”

