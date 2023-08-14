“I still wish we could be friends” – Fran reveals on stream that xQc cheated on her

Francine “Fran” Vo is a popular live streamer known for her Overwatch gaming content. She was in a relationship with Felix “xQc” Lengyel for just about two months and then broke up. It was in her latest live stream Fran revealed that xQc cheated on her and that was the reason behind their breakup.

It was after his controversial breakup with Sam “Adeptthebest”, xQc revealed his relationship with Fran. Later, in one of xQc’s live streams, he hinted at Fran not living with him. It was in his next live stream he decided to state that they were not together.

The reason behind their breakup was not known to his fans until now. Fran decided to share her thoughts about her and xQc’s breakup. So let’s dive in to know why they broke up in a short period.

Fran shares her thoughts on stream about her breakup with xQc

xQc is one of the best live streamers in the world with around 12 million followers on Twitch. His era of controversies started when he decided to jump to the Kick live streaming platform under a multi-million dollar contract. Since then he has been facing back-to-back controversies.

xQc had one of the most controversial breakups with Adept in September 2022. xQc and Adept have since been in a legal fight until now. Some of his other recent controversial situations include his fight with Pokelawls and his feud for on-stream reaction content.

Fran decided to open up about her breakup with xQc immediately after xQc’s fight with Pokelawls. She tells in her live stream that she wants to keep the topic very short and simple. Then she states on stream that Felix and herself broke up because xQc cheated on her. Then she asks her viewers if everything made perfect sense.

Immediately after revealing the mystery reason for her breakup, she completely broke down into tears. She later stated that she still wishes that they could all be friends again. She later adds that she just wants to go back.

The clip of Fran finally revealing the truth behind her breakup with xQc was uploaded all around the internet. The clips immediately attracted a lot of reactions from the online community. Here is what the community has to say about the situation.

