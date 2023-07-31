“Things are not just favorable” – xQc reveals on stream that he has broken up with his girlfriend Fran

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the top-rated streamers right now. So people are naturally keen to know what is happening in their life. It was in his latest live streams that he decided to come out clean about his relationship. xQc stated that he was no longer in a relationship with Francine “Fran” Vo.

xQc was previously in a relationship with Sam “Adeptthebest” and they had a very controversial breakup later on. It was just two months back that xQc had revealed to be in a relationship with Fran. But the relationship does not seem to have lasted long enough. But xQc has finally decided to explain what went wrong in their relationship.

So let’s dive in to understand why xQc and Fran decided to break up. Let’s also take a look at what the online community is stating about the situation because they seem to have mixed emotions.

How long were xQc and Fran in a relationship?

xQc and Fran were in a relationship for roughly 2 months and now it is officially over. Just a few days back multiple xQc fans were complaining that he does not stream that often and believed it was because of his girlfriend being around. But xQc stated in a live stream that his girlfriend has not been around for quite some time.

Referring to the same statement, xQc adds that they have not been together for quite a bit. He also tells that things are not favorable for anything right now. He adds that it is just bad now and that it was a mutual thing between him and Fran. According to him, everybody is chill and on board so that is a good thing.

xQc stated a few things about himself. He states that there are too many moving pieces in his life right now and it is too much for him. He wishes everything were simpler but it is not and he thinks things are not going to get simpler anytime soon. xQc proceeds to tell that he is tired of having so much collateral damage.

As of now, xQc states that he feels like everyone around him is suffering a lot. He also adds that he has a feeling that he is radiating something bad right now. He also wants to give everything a reset. xQc’s breakup with Fran has attracted thousands of people to give out their thoughts. Here are a few of their thoughts about their breakup.

