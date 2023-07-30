“People are forgetting human nature” – xQc faces a massive blow as he is getting canceled for his on-stream reaction content

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is undoubtedly one of the superstars of live streaming. But his fans are now already over him.

xQc opens Twitter to find out that people are canceling him for just drinking, eating, and not giving any input from his side in most of his live streams.

The reason behind getting a multi-million dollar deal from Kick was that he is famous and known to provide quality content. Therefore he gets more popular every single day. But in general, engaging results are what give popularity to content creators.

But xQc does have an explanation for his doing. So let’s dive in to see what xQc is going to explain to get himself out of the trouble and what his fans are expecting from him.

xQc faces a massive blow as he is getting canceled for his on-stream reaction content

xQc’s recent live stream turned out to be a massive blow to him. xQc opened Twitter to find out that he was being hated and canceled for his reaction content on live streams.

One of the tweets states that original creators spend so much time creating videos while xQc just reuploads a video and does not provide any input from his side. Another tweet uploaded photos of xQc eating and drinking soda and stated that his favorite portions of xQc’s live streams are xQc just eating and drinking sodas.

After seeing the tweets, xQc proceeds to state that People are dumb about the situation. He adds that the reason why he did not commentate was genuinely because the stream chat was getting mad at him for talking. xQc also stated that he got a DM from Jason saying that he needs to shut up on reaction streams. According to him, he was enjoying the topic and then he guessed that he probably just shouldn’t talk about it.

xQc tells that people are just forgetting human nature. According to him, people want to sit on their computers, open a link on their second monitor and just play games or do anything else. That is what streams are about. He also adds that what viewers feel to be most engaging is second-screen content.

