“I will take legal action against these allegations against my name”: FaZe Mew responds to allegations made Ashtronova

After streamer Ashtronova made allegations against FaZe Mew, he narrated his side of the story in a TwitLonger. In a previous Tweet, Mew said “I want to handle this the right way and legal way.”

In a TwitLonger post titled Addressing Allegations, FaZe Mew explained his side of the story.

FaZe Mew responds to s*xual assault allegations by Ashtronova

Two days after Ashtronova made some very serious allegations against FaZe Mew, he posted his side of the story with some screenshots of the conversations they had. He also went on to dissect some allegations and give his explanations and context.

Addressing the matter of consent, from where the whole matter started, he said that he asked her if she was ok with him touching her.

“As she said in her twitlonger, she kissed me back too. I thought this was great and thought that she liked me. She states, “I’m pretty sure I consented.” The context here is important: this was verbal consent. I asked her if it was ok if I touched her, and she said yes. She also asked if I was ok with it, and I also said yes. We continued to kiss outside and things progressed. At this point, it was around 4:30 a.m.”

Mew continued his TwitLonger by addressing the whole filming of her allegation and said: “This is not true. I never filmed her or us in the bedroom. I have no idea where that came from. We then went to sleep and woke up next to each other.”

Talking about more allegations, he said that he never chased her and love-bombed her weeks after what had happened, as claimed by her. He said:

“This is not true. I was interested in her and wanted to date. I did send her two plushies, flowers, and snacks because I liked her and thought this is what you do for a girl that you want to date. She never said I was making her uncomfortable or that she wanted me to take anything back.”

Finally, Mew cleared the air by saying that he was single at that point and had come out of a 7-year-old relationship. He also confirmed “[he] had talked to someone before Ashtronova, but I was not in a relationship at that time.”

At this point in time, both parties have told their side of the story and the investigation by FaZe Clan is still on.

