Iga Swiatek Indian Wells 2024 Draw: World No.1 Could Face Australian Open 2024 Conqueror in Round 3

The women’s world number 1, Iga Swiatek, is one of the favourites for the Indian Wells 2024. The Polish star is one of the brightest players in women’s tennis and will start the tournament as a favorite. However, the 22-year-old has not had a smooth run-in so far in 2024. Now, the top seed will aim to win her second Indian Wells trophy after being handed a decent draw.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the Indian Wells 2024 and has been awarded a bye in the first round. The Polish star will face Danielle Collins in the second round, which should be a routine victory for her. However, things could get interesting from round 3. Swiatek could potentially face Linda Noskova in the third round of the competition.

Noskova is fresh from beating Swiatek at the Australian Open and will be eager for another upset. If Swiatek does manage to defeat Noskova, the Pole could later face American, Madison Keys in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek could be set to face either Ons Jabeur or Jelena Ostapenko. A mouth watering clash with Elena Rybakina could be in prospect in the semi-finals, which could be a repeat of the semi-finals of 2023. On that occasion, Rybakina got the better of Swiatek on that occasion and knocked out the top seed. Then, in the final, Swiatek could face either Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff. Here is the full draw at the Indian Wells for Iga Swiatek :

First Round – BYE

Second Round – Danielle Collins

Third Round – Lina Noskova / Katie Boulter

Fourth Round – Ekaterina Alexandrova / Madison Keys

Quarter-Finals – Ons Jabeur / Jelena Ostapenko

Semi-Finals – Elena Rybakina

Final – Aryna Sabalenka / Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek will look to get back to her best at the Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed her time at the Indian Wells. The Pole won the tournament in 2022 by defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the final. However, Swiatek could not defend her title the following year as she was defeated by Rybakina in the semi-finals. Now, the top seed is fresh off a title win in Doha and will aim for her second title in 2024.

Despite winning the WTA 1000 in Doha, Swiatek has had a slow start to the season. The Polish star was knocked out early at the Australian Open and will be keen to make her mark at the Indian Wells. Also, Swiatek has an impressive record in California. The 22-year-old has won 14 matches and lost just 2 since her debut at the Indian Wells. Now, with Swiatek being top seed and with a favorable draw, she will start the tournament as one of the favorites to win the title.