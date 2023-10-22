How Much Salary Does Novak Djokovic Pay Goran Ivanisevic to Coach Him? Details Revealed

Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Goran Ivanisevic in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Andrey Rublev match on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Ivanisevic has hailed Novak Djokovic as an ‘all-time great’ and admitted that it is a pleasure to train the Serbian superstar in an interview with Croatia’s Nacional recently. The duo have been working together since 2019. Goran Ivanisevic reportedly earns between €6,000 and €10,000 per week as Novak Djokovic’s coach, which makes it in a region of €300,000 to €500,000 annually.

Celebrity coaches have enjoyed some success after retiring and Ivanisevic is another example of that. Also, Boris Becker enjoyed success with Djokovic who he trained for three years. Carlos Moya, who is coaching Rafael Nadal, is enjoying success with the Spaniard too.

Coaching Novak Djokovic a masterstroke for 2001 Wimbledon champion

Goran Ivanisevic and Novak Djokovic have enjoyed a fruitful partnership together. Djokovic has won 9 out of 15 Grand Slams under Ivanisevic, including another two finals. The Serbian pays a hefty amount to his coach to ensure success.

According to Nacional, Goran’s coaching fees are estimated to range between 350,000 euros ($371,157) and 500,000 euros ($530,225). Furthermore, Ivanisevic is entitled to bonuses equal to 10% of Djokovic’s prize money each time the Serbian player wins a Grand Slam. If this is correct, Ivanisevic would have won almost another €300,000 ($318,335) for Djokovic’s three Grand Slam triumphs in 2023.

Ivanisevic enjoyed an illustrious tennis career himself, which included a Wimbledon title win in 2001. His work as Djokovic’s coach, on the other hand, has opened up a new chapter in his life. The amount of salary that the coach earns is sizably more than most players make in a calendar year.

It is also important to note that Djokovic enjoys a close bond with his coaches. The Serbian financially supported Boris Becker too when he was suffering from legal issues.

Goran Ivanisevic net worth before and after coaching Djokovic

Goran Ivanisevic, a former Croatian professional tennis player, has left an everlasting imprint on the tennis world. Ivanisevic’s career has been nothing short of spectacular, from his incredible wildcard victory at Wimbledon to his current role as a coach. Goran Ivanisevic’s total lifetime earnings expected to exceed $20 million by 2023, according to TheSportsLite.

Ivanisevic was amongst the biggest winners of his time on the tennis court, earning almost $19 million in prize money. According to multiple media, his net worth is estimated to be $5 million approximately as of 2023, a huge jump from when he used to earn in a few thousands back in his days as a player.