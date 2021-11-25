IPL 2022 CSK team players list: Who are the players CSK management have decided to retain ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni becomes the first player the franchise management has decided to retain for a total of 3 years

With the much anticipated mega auctions set to take place by January next year in all probability, the various IPL franchises have started with their brainstorming activities as to who and how many players they should retain before completing their respective teams at the auction tables.

While the last day for retaining and submitting the names of the players by franchises have been announced, the owners and other decision makers would also have to keep an eye on their purse-the limit of which has been set at Rs. 90 Crores this time around. With a maximum of 4 players allowed by the franchises to retain ahead of the auctions, it would cost them a total of Rs. 42 Crores, if and when they retain the maximum permissible number.

While the Delhi Capitals have become the first team to announce all their 4 players they’ve decided to retain ahead of the mega auctions, the CSK have all but officially announced their retained players.

IPL 2022 CSK team players list

The owners of the defending champions of IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reposed their faith in the services of their most successful captain in history- Mahendra Singh Dhoni for not one, or two, but a total of three years/upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.

With Dhoni having recently confirmed, that he would play his last for the franchise at the Chepauk in Chennai, the move by the owners does not come as a surprise. What comes as a surprise though, is the duration for which they have roped him in to play for them.

Apart from the 40-year-old, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title.

One of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis will be their choice for the foreign player retention, with the franchise confirming that skipper Dhoni will have the final say on that matter.

Earlier, it was reported that the think tank were in talks with the star England all-rounder Moeen Ali. In case Ali, did not agree, Sam Curran would have been the one to take the fourth spot.

But, with Dhoni having the final say, any of the above three Overseas player could get the grab.