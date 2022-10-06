Is Karl Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Timberwolves Star’s Injury Update Ahead of 2022 NBA Preseason Game

Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Karl Anthony Towns, is on the verge of his season-debut, amidst an ailing illness suffered by the ‘All-Star’!

The NBA season is impending and just around the corner. With the returns of a number of superstars liable to happen, franchises have enhanced their squads with aspirations of competing for the NBA championship.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one among them. The banking of their future for the immediate services of three-time ‘Defensive Player of the year’, Rudy Gobert, stipulates that the franchise is on the hunt for a title now.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Highlights: – Anthony Edwards midrange scoring, Ant looked unguardable with his combination of touch + space creation – Jaden McDaniels attacking advantages + making open shots + capitalizing in transition – Jaylen Nowell 3-level scoring pic.twitter.com/cQEadKJ2Ns — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 5, 2022

With an established core of D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Karl Anthony Towns, the Wolves were on the cusp of glory the past year. But their lack of experience in the postseason was on display when they were unable to close out fixtures, in light of alluring dominant leads.

With the Timberwolves playing the Lakers next, they needed their star cast to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led gold and purple. But it seems like that won’t happen.

Timberwolves exemplar, Karl Anthony Towns, has revealed he suffered from an ailment

Karl Anthony Towns, ahead of their upcoming debut, was not present for the Wolves’ annual media day event. The ‘Center’, for what it’s worth cleared it up.

Fresh out of the hospital, Towns is not prepared to be back on the court yet. It is very likely that he will not make an appearance tonight against the Lakers.

‘KAT’ disclosed that he was suffering from an illness that left him bedridden. He also cleared that it was a non-COVID-19 illness. However, the sickness must have been vital. After all, t resulted in Towns dropping his weight from 250lbs to a staggering 231.

The 26-year-old previously lost his mother to a COVID-19 illness, when the virus was prominent. Here’s hoping that the ailment will not have a lasting and drastic effect on Towns.

It’s well worth noting that Towns has never suffered from any consistent injuries as such. However, he has been down with the flu a couple of times in the past. Towns’ illness might mean he may need a couple of games to get settled in.

Karl-Anthony Towns is back and putting in work on his free throws after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/giDp6GF1Kj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 4, 2022

All in all, the Timberwolves will be glad they have their three-time All-Star back in time for the campaign.

The addition of Rudy Gobert might just be what the franchise requires to help them step over the final hurdle. To find themselves in an enthralling position to capture the coveted NBA title.

