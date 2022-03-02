Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks?: Miami Heat release injury and absence report ahead of their matchup vs Giannis and co.

Will Kyle Lowry be available for selection for the Miami Heat against the B?

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in a very, very competitive East. And a massive part of that has been Kyle Lowry.

This season, the man is averaging a modest but important 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 42.5% from the field, and 35.6% from beyond the arc. And it was exactly that production that the Heat were missing in their last game, which was against the Chicago Bulls, which they ended up winning with a score of 99-112.

While that scoreboard makes the victory look comfortable enough, without Lowry, easy offense certainly seemed far, far tougher to come by. And due to that very reason, fans have been wondering if Lowry would possibly be available in time for the next game.

And that question is exactly what we’re here to answer.

Also Read: Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, we have a chance”: LeBron James seems utterly focused on getting the Lakers to the 2022 NBA playoffs

Kyle Lowry will be unavailable during the Miami Heat’s matchup against Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Lowry missed the Heat’s last game due to ‘personal reasons’, something Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra hinted at being about issues related to his family.

With that in mind, it was already pretty unlikely for the man to rejoin the team so quickly. And the injury and absences report from a Heat reporter only further confirmed that.

Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning), Victor Oladipo (G League) and Javonte Smart (G League) ruled out for tomorrow’s game Bucks. Morris did not travel with the team. Caleb Martin is questionable with left Achilles soreness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 1, 2022

With the Milwaukee Bucks finally starting to gain some consistent form, the Miami Heat would have liked to come into this matchup at full strength. But, it appears that they’ll have to be without their star point guard.

Also Read: “Enough is enough! Put my name up there, man!”: Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley goes OFF on Twitter about his case for DPOY, after 114-129 win vs Warriors