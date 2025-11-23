“No Chance Without Him”: Stan Van Gundy Paints Dire Picture For Cavaliers Without Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the East…when they’re at full strength. Between Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland, Cleveland is a powerhouse. The problem is that, like most teams in the injury-plagued NBA, they have missed Garland for a while due to him reaggravating his toe.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old star has been dealing with this toe injury since the 2025 postseason. He had surgery over the summer, but it hasn’t mattered as he’s sidelined once again. The current status report is that he is day-to-day. But that can mean anything in today’s landscape.

One person who is slightly concerned is Stan Van Gundy. The famed coach turned broadcaster spoke about what that means for the Cavs on the latest edition of SiriusXM NBA Radio. Van Gundy thinks that Cleveland can survive without him, but they will not win the East if he doesn’t come back.

“They can be a pretty good team without him, which they’ve proven early in the year. But they cannot contend to win the East,” he stated.

“No chance without him.” Stan Van Gundy tells @BGeltzNBA and @SamMitchellNBA the Cavs need Darius Garland if they want to seriously contend for the East. pic.twitter.com/9f8tW0P5xP — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 22, 2025

And while that is obviously a prediction and not a spoiler, he does make a solid point. New contenders like the Detroit Pistons (currently 13-2) are already making it known that they plan on giving Cleveland a run for the Conference. In a league surrounded with ballers, having one of your best on the sideline is no bueno.

“This is a team with championship aspirations. No chance without him. They just don’t have enough help for Donovan Mitchell without him. But with Garland, with Mitchell, and with Mobley, and then with what they have around them, this is a very VERY tough team,” added Van Gundy.

Luckily for Cavs fans, he did return against the Pacers on Friday, having his best game of the season. He dropped 20 points on 3-4 3FG shooting int he Cleveland win.

Cleveland knows all too well how fragile a season can become when even one pillar goes missing, and Garland is more than just a complementary piece. He’s the engine that keeps their offense humming. For now, all eyes are on his recovery timeline, which has become as unpredictable as anything in today’s NBA.

The Cavs will keep preaching patience, but everyone including coaches, fans, and analysts like Van Gundy understands what’s at stake. This roster was built with deep playoff runs in mind, not second-round exits.

And until Garland is back on the floor orchestrating the show, Cleveland’s championship dream stays stuck in wait-and-see mode.