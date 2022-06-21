Basketball

NBA2k servers are down and Twitter is going into a frantic meltdown!

It looks as though the NBA 2k servers are currently down worldwide and players are frustrated, NBA Twitter is on hand with fervent rants!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

