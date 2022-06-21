NBA2k servers are down and Twitter is going into a frantic meltdown!

It looks as though the NBA 2k servers are currently down worldwide and players are frustrated, NBA Twitter is on hand with fervent rants!

Well, it looks like it is another day, another server issue with NBA 2k. Players and fans are tired, is there anything they can do about it? We don’t know

Frankly, the ranting and hate behind the game are starting to justify itself. As the heat builds we can see that the game has faced the same server issues over the last few weeks and this is not just on a single platform.

Across PC, Playstation, and Xbox, the server issues don’t seem to stop. As the off-season kicks off, we are all frustrated with this. But what is the reason behind it?

NBA 2k servers are down and nobody will tell us what is wrong!

Well, as far as we know the only persisting problem lies with the game connections. The problem is constant across all platforms.

Twitter always generates some very funny replies.

#NBA2K22 man bruh servers really committed sacrilege out here bruh I was 98.1% towards hitting level 40 just to get kicked out bruh — NeroDevilYamato (@El_Nene_Bori) June 21, 2022

I was on nba 2k22 and those servers are down too! — DB Train ⚡️ (@WydTrain) June 21, 2022

Nobody seems to be even empathizing with NBA 2K for the server issues.

These NBA 2K22 servers on PC suck. We are crashing every 2 minutes. #NBA2K22 — TheRealRyan407 (@RealRyan407) June 16, 2022

Anyone else noticing on ps4 stuff loading slowly? Servers seem like crap and all I play tonight say same. Tested my net, and it is as good as always. — GamingIsFun (@GamingIsFun14) June 15, 2022



There isn’t much we can do. All we can think about is when the servers will be back.

Also, there is the point of the 2k company themselves fixing it. Despite complaints and requests, they refuse to get server upgrades.

