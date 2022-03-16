Kevin Holland and two other man took down a Gunman who open fired at Houston restaurant

A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant and was immediately took down by UFC welterweight Athlete Kevin Holland.

According to the Houston Police Department, 24-year-old Jesus Samaniego fired a single shot into the ceiling shortly before 11:30 p.m. When the police officials came Samaniego was already in custody, but not by the authorities of the restaurant. He was took down by customers, and one of them turned out to be Kevin Holland.

The Reports:

Ariel Helwani was first to report Holland’s alleged involvement. He confirmed with a source close to the situation that Holland was one of the individuals who helped resolve the situation.

A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports. 3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured. One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.https://t.co/V9mbH7Nddd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2022

The suspect was taken down at the Ra Sushi establishment at Highland Village area, here is what Holland told to ESPN.

“I wouldn’t tell the next person to do it, unless they’re trained for such type of situation. Besides doing cage fighting, I train self-defense first and foremost. For me, that was the best way to defend myself at the moment. Plus, I like Batman.”

Seems that it is the second time in last 6 months that Holland has been involved in a criminal act. Last past October , he took down an alleged car thief in his coach’s neighborhood.

Holland further continued:

“I pull up, I got my coffee mug, so I’m like this time I’m gonna be prepared,” Holland said. “I got my coffee cup. I’m chasing down after him and he reaches down to kind of go like this, I don’t know if he’s saying stop or what? I go like this with the coffee mug, and then I hit him with a little sweep. Get on top, knee on belly, hit him with the little Khabib scarf hold. He was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ so that’s when I picked him up, put him on the curb. I didn’t want to be like the cop with the Can’t Breathe guy, so I was like f*** it let’s just put him over here.”

Kevin has just came victories at UFC 272 against Alex Olivera in a second round TKO. And it seems to be getting a lot of appreciation from media and follow UFC members on social media.

