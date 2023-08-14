“It does not make sense to me” – Asmongold is disappointed that Diablo 4 developers don’t know how to play their own game

Zack “Asmongold” is one of the greatest live streamers. He is pretty well known for his reaction videos because he keeps his thoughts raw and honest. Multiple people wait for his reactions especially when it comes to the gaming world. Asmongold, in his latest Twitch live stream, showed his disappointment towards Diablo 4 developers for not being able to play the game.

Advertisement

Blizzard Entertainment recently released a video showcasing two Diablo 4 developers playing the game. But the gaming experience by the devs did not go as expected. They died within 10 minutes of playing the game and this attracted a lot of dislikes and hate comments.

Asmongold had to react to the developers playing the game. Let’s dive in to see what Asmongold thinks about the video and why he is disappointed in the developers.

Advertisement

Asmongold lashes at Blizzard Entertainment and its Diablo 4 developers for a poor gameplay

Asmongold started out by saying that he was not interested in even watching such a video. He states that nothing made sense to him and adds that Blizzard Entertainment faced a huge L with the video. He then proceeds that they have put two people to play who had no idea of what they were doing.

Asmongold tells that this video opened up a channel for the two developers to get criticized and hated. According to him, it was the fault of the people who decided to release the video. He adds that the people who made the decision should be ashamed of themselves.

Asmongold says that he has to be honest and states that the developers were not even using the main abilities. He asks the viewers how is it possible to work on a game and don’t use the abilities the game gives you. He hopes this happens to them more. That is how they will see how annoying getting chain CC’d is in the game.

Asmongold finally points out the dislikes and the hate comments on the video. He states that they just put two people belonging to the team in the crosshairs of everybody regardless of whether they deserve the criticism or not. Now he wants them to notice the number of dislikes and shitty comments people are making. Asmongold seemed confused and asked how did the team just edit the video without thinking what the community response will be to the video.

Advertisement

Asmongold is truly honest about his thoughts but he does not always lash at people. Click here to know why Asmongold is one of the biggest supporters of the game Baldur’s Gate III.