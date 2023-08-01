“They should go out and pay me now” – Blizzard sponsors everyone except Asmongold to play Overwatch 2

Zack “Asmongold” is known to be a saint of gaming. There are many people who wait for his reaction and thoughts about anything new.

His entire live stream content is based on gaming and reaction content. But Asmongold recently told that he was not sponsored by Blizzard Entertainment for playing Overwatch 2.

Asmongold has been in the gaming world for a really long time now. He is known to give out true thoughts about various games and various other controversial situations on his live stream. Blizzard Entertainment has been recently sponsoring gamers to play Overwatch 2 on stream. But for some reason, they have left out Asmongold, the GOAT.

Asmongold does not seem to be happy about the situation. Let’s dive in to see what he thinks about being left out despite being one of the greatest gaming live streamers.

Blizzard sponsors everyone except Asmongold to play Overwatch 2

It was in his latest live stream, and a person from chat asked Asmongold if he was going to play Overwatch anytime soon. Asmongold answers that he recently saw Felix “xQc” Lengyel play the game so he did want to play. Later he changes his mind and states that he probably should not play and that he should go on strike.

He adds that Emily “Emiru” Schunk has been sponsored by Blizzard Entertainment for playing the game. So he asks why he should play for free. The stream chat lets him know that Eric Lamont “Erobb” Robbins Jr. was also sponsored to play Overwatch 2. Asmongold loses his mind and says if they really Erobb and not him and exclaimed “What a joke”.

Asmongold adds on the live stream that he has made multiple videos defending Overwatch 2. He thinks Blizzard Entertainment should him retroactively. He tells that they should go ahead and pay him now for every video he has made about Overwatch 2.

One of his viewers decided to spark a flame in him for fun and states that he is a brand risk. Asmongold answers by saying that anyone thinking he is brand risk is an idiot. He adds that he never says anything that’s bad and asks the viewers what does he ever say that is a big deal. Asmongold becomes a bit pushy and asks his viewers again to name one thing that he does is bad.

One of his fans points out that Asmongold once commented very critical of the developers. Asmongold just smiles, accepts asks them to mention two things.

