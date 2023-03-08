“Ja Morant, Stop Putting Yourself in These Positions”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Scarily Somber on Grizzlies Star’s Gun Controversy

Shaquille O’Neal can often be a bit off with his basketball verdicts sometimes. After all, the man is set in his ways, despite playing in a completely different era. Some things are bound to be different today, but the man just won’t accept that.

However, when it comes to life advice, Shaq has rarely been off the mark. The former NBA man has lived a long life already, made a lot of money, loads of friends, but also too many mistakes to count. When it comes to life advice, he might as well be hailed as a modern sage.

One more thing that O’Neal’s advice does though, is sting. And on the most recent episode of Inside the NBA, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant got a heavy dosage of it.

Shaquille O’Neal sends no shots Ja Morant’s way, only advice and the reality of his predicament

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to throwing some shots at the NBA players of today. And yet, on this occasion, he decided that it wasn’t worth it. Instead, he saw a young black man who’d made a bad decision. And when he made his statement, there seemed to be genuine pain in his voice and eyes. Carrying all of that, here is what he said.

“We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in positions to where, they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to…Think of the higher power… I feel for him now, but I also feel for his mother and father. What are they going through? So guys, before you make a dumb decision — not a mistake, a dumb decision, a dumb choice — think of the higher power. Your mother, your father, your children.”

He further said this.

“There’s no excuse for what he did. Remember, he pressed the button on his phone. He went live (on Instagram). You don’t go live… we not talking about this. He did that. Why are you in the str*p club with no shirt? Why’re you walking around with a weapon? Why’d you hit the live button?!”

“You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn’t going to go the way you wanted it to go. You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player.” Shaq on Ja Morant 🗣️pic.twitter.com/Bmc1K1FVQE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

There is not a single shot in his statement. No, there is only concern and disappointment. It almost seems Shaquille O’Neal made a statement as Morant’s family member of sorts. And frankly, that can only sting that much more for the Grizzlies guard. For his sake, we hope he can treat this as a wake-up call.

The Ja Morant controversy so far

It all started about a month ago from the time of writing, when there were rumors that Ja Morant pointed a gun at a high-schooler after a pick-up game, and then got into a physical altercation with him along with his friends.

At the time, it all seemed a bit too far-fetched, so it was promptly thrown out of the window. Even the NBA’s investigation turned up nothing on the matter. So for the time being, Ja Morant was off the hook. But then, the infamous Instagram live happened. And frankly, it doesn’t look great in the slightest. Take a look at what happened in the clip in the tweet below.

Ja Morant Instagram live pic.twitter.com/BF6m1Ge0Dq — Isaac (@zwilliamsonfan3) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant was later suspended for 2 games by the NBA in the aftermath of the incident, nothing more than a slap on the wrist. However, his brand and image have taken a serious hit, and it remains to be seen what the full financial repercussions of his decisions are going to be.

