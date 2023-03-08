“The Kid From Akron”: LeBron James New Gold and Diamond Chain for NBA Scoring Title is a Work of Art 

LeBron James might never win another ring again but the Los Angeles Lakers showed that they can indeed honor the scoring king when the time is right. They have gifted LeBron a special pendant from Eliante and co.

When you break something as historic as the all-time scoring record, of course, you would get honored. In fact, we think that LeBron was honored far lesser than he should have been. Sure, the news cycles ran for a few days but the anticipation and buildup were far greater.

We need to laud a player like James and perhaps his team gifting him a 1-of-1 pendant says everything you need to know. The chain itself is glorious. Made by Eliante and Co. it is studded with diamonds and is made out of solid gold.

LeBron James shows off a gold and diamond encrusted pendant with the words “The kid from Akron” engraved inside it

Jewelers these days are insanely skilled and they take their time in crafting pieces that are immaculate. LeBron’s piece that commemorates his scoring record is one of those. Just take a look.

LeBron James received a customized chain after becoming the NBA All-Time Scoring Leader 👑 (via @EliantteAndCo /IG)pic.twitter.com/7o20imaviw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

The pendant contains inscriptions such as “all-time leading scorer” and “the kid from Akron”. And LeBron himself was very proud of it. Who wouldn’t be after they broke a 39-year-old record? That simply doesn’t happen.

He even took to his Instagram to thank the Lakers family for gifting him such a piece. We think it is quite the bedazzling spectacle too.

LeBron’s Lakers are in a worrisome state

The Lakers sit at 31-34, a record that puts them tied with 4 other teams. As the season has only 17 games remaining, it will be tough to tell if LA will make the playoffs.

They have Anthony Davis to buoy them, however, without LeBron James, chances are slim. His foot injury is worse than anticipated and it looks as though he will be out for longer.

As he recuperates and waits on the sidelines, the Lakers have to do everything they can to reach the playoffs. In the meanwhile, we think he is enjoying his necklace.

