Nov 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rapper Jack Harlow entertains at halftime during the Thanksgiving day game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers’ Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field was marked by more than just football; it featured a halftime performance by Jack Harlow. However, Harlow’s effort was met with a wave of criticism from NFL fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment over various aspects of the show, from the set design to Harlow’s energy.

Adding to the underwhelming atmosphere was the Lions’ 23-6 deficit at halftime, which likely dampened the home crowd’s spirits. Despite this, Harlow tried to inject some enthusiasm, boldly declaring to the audience, “This game is not over!” Unfortunately, his attempt at rallying the fans didn’t seem to resonate as intended.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1727768896973820342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A tweet by the NFL featured a video of his performance, and fans weren’t happy as they flooded the comment section, expressing their displeasure. A comment read, “I’m thankful this performance is over”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/my_chappie/status/1727768957460054312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user commented, “This is the worst half-time show I have ever seen in my life.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yingu121/status/1727768963105624211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one mentioned, “What did I just watch?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nesportreview/status/1727769414135681502?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The hate, however, was not only directed at him, as his hype guy on stage also came under fire, as many wondered who he even was.

Jack Harlow’s Hype Man Becomes Part of the Fun

The performance’s criticism wasn’t limited to Harlow. His hyper man and longtime friend, too, became the subject of online mockery. A particular tweet by Luis Fausto humorously revealed the guy to be Harlow’s best friend, ‘Urban Wyatt’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_lfausto/status/1727803265675678146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Urban Wyatt couldn’t hold himself from replying to the negative energy present in the air about Jack Harlow’s performance and his presence in it. He posted a tweet in answer to the situation. He good-naturedly shared a meme about his presence during Harlow’s show. The tweet captioned, “Exactly how we drew it up,” suggesting the meme to be the blueprint for their performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/urbanwyatt/status/1727799696519737500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Urban Wyatt, Harlow’s hype guy at the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime performance, is the rapper’s long-time friend and collaborator. Wyatt, a photographer and self-described “creative-director type,” has been friends with Harlow since his Kentucky days. He seems to be a mainstay of the rapper’s posse, regularly taking photographs, and sharing stills from music videos and such.

Wyatt confirmed his participation with a post that seemed to reflect a light-hearted take on the situation. He shares snapshots from the performance and several memes on Instagram with the caption, “Last night I beat my pockets ass… they knotted up,” accompanied by tags to Harlow and the Detroit Lions.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Ad-bXpYRg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Urban and Harlow share a deep-rooted friendship that dates back to their childhood. This bond is evident in the frequent appearances Urban makes in Harlow’s videos, a witness to their long-standing friendship. Wyatt is a huge NFL fan, as evidenced by his tweets about games, and has also been spotted wearing team jerseys in some posts.

While Harlow’s halftime show may not have been the hit he hoped for, it brought out a lot of meme content that they could all laugh about and a lifetime experience for his NFL fan friend.