“Jerry Jones Upstaged Billy Bob Thornton”: Skip Bayless Praises Cowboys Owner’s Riveting Performance in “Landman”

Braden Ramsey
Published

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the NFL’s most notable voices. He has been a major driving force behind the league’s incredible popularity and Dallas’ sky-high valuation.

Jones recently used his pipes to speak about something other than Mike McCarthy’s job status. He appeared in the TV show Landman alongside renowned actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. A clip of Jones from the film appeared on social media earlier today. After watching Jones’ scene, Cowboys fan Skip Bayless couldn’t help but praise Jones’ showing.

“I watched Jerry Jones steal the show… Jerry Jones upstaged Billy Bob Thornton, who’s nominated for an Emmy for this series… Jerry Jones pulled it off with as riveting a performance as I saw all season in Landman. Best scene of the whole season one! Jerry Jones: how?”

Bayless revealed Thornton, whom he labeled “a close friend”, informed him Jones “took the scene over” shortly after it was filmed. The show’s director, Taylor Sheridan, reportedly told Jones to “be himself” and “tell his story.”

Jerry Jones receives a round of applause for Landman scene

Bayless was far from the only person to compliment Jones on his job well done. Sports business analyst Joe Pompliano and radio personality Clay Travis, among others, joined the overwhelmingly positive discourse on Jones’ short TV stint.

ESPN host Pat McAfee shared their sentiment. He teased that Jones “needs to direct his attention to acting” and said Dallas’ longtime owner is a “future Oscar winner” on Monday afternoon.

Most times Jones is the center of attention on social media, though as the butt of taunts about the Cowboys. In his scene, however, Jerry gave fans a unique glimpse into a rarely seen side of himself. It won’t be wrong to say that netizens thoroughly appreciated everything he had to offer.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

