“Jerry Jones Upstaged Billy Bob Thornton”: Skip Bayless Praises Cowboys Owner’s Riveting Performance in “Landman”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the NFL’s most notable voices. He has been a major driving force behind the league’s incredible popularity and Dallas’ sky-high valuation.

Jones recently used his pipes to speak about something other than Mike McCarthy’s job status. He appeared in the TV show Landman alongside renowned actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. A clip of Jones from the film appeared on social media earlier today. After watching Jones’ scene, Cowboys fan Skip Bayless couldn’t help but praise Jones’ showing.

“I watched Jerry Jones steal the show… Jerry Jones upstaged Billy Bob Thornton, who’s nominated for an Emmy for this series… Jerry Jones pulled it off with as riveting a performance as I saw all season in Landman. Best scene of the whole season one! Jerry Jones: how?”

Bayless revealed Thornton, whom he labeled “a close friend”, informed him Jones “took the scene over” shortly after it was filmed. The show’s director, Taylor Sheridan, reportedly told Jones to “be himself” and “tell his story.”

Jerry Jones receives a round of applause for Landman scene

Bayless was far from the only person to compliment Jones on his job well done. Sports business analyst Joe Pompliano and radio personality Clay Travis, among others, joined the overwhelmingly positive discourse on Jones’ short TV stint.

I haven’t seen Landman yet but this is an all-time speech by Jerry Jones. Probably because he’s not acting. That’s his real life.pic.twitter.com/EAfIUCP6ya — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 6, 2025

How about Jerry Jones just killing it on “Landman?!” Legit phenomenal acting in a scene with Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton. pic.twitter.com/6UjcL1KY2Q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 7, 2025

Jerry Jones should win an Emmy. He is legitimately great in this scene. And Landman is awesome if you haven’t watched. pic.twitter.com/nhsSr8nibb — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) January 6, 2025

ESPN host Pat McAfee shared their sentiment. He teased that Jones “needs to direct his attention to acting” and said Dallas’ longtime owner is a “future Oscar winner” on Monday afternoon.

Most times Jones is the center of attention on social media, though as the butt of taunts about the Cowboys. In his scene, however, Jerry gave fans a unique glimpse into a rarely seen side of himself. It won’t be wrong to say that netizens thoroughly appreciated everything he had to offer.