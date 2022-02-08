“The reaction from Ben Simmons is definitely unreasonable”: Joel Embiid calls out the Sixers forward for being upset with him for ‘throwing him under the bus

Joel Embiid takes to Philly radio to talk about the Ben Simmons situation and claims the reaction from Simmons was ‘unreasonable’.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia only worsens as time goes on. The DPOY candidate made it clear that he was not going to suit up for a single game as a 76ers player and that he will be looking for Daryl Morey and company to trade him elsewhere. He’s racked up about $20 million in fines and can stand to lose $11 million more.

It was recently reiterated that Ben Simmons had a problem with Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers ‘throwing him under the bus’ following the dreaded ECSF Game 7. while Rivers said he didn’t know whether or not Simmons was a championship caliber point guard, Embiid kept it extremely neutral with his postgame reaction.

Many remember Embiid listing off the events that led to the Sixers’ eventual collapse against the Hawks in that 4th quarter. He started it off by talking about Simmons dishing an easy dunk attempt to Matisse for a contested lay-up.

However, he would then continue to call out guys like himself and Thybulle for their mistakes as well. Despite this, Ben seemed to have taken offence to his statements.

Joel Embiid on the Ben Simmons situation.

Joel Embiid recently took to Philly radio to talk about Ben Simmons and did not hold back he said exactly what everybody else is thinking, in that, it wasn’t only him who was called out for the Game 7 loss. Everybody was held accountable for their actions and yet, showed up for training camp to run it back.

When asked if he thought Simmons’ reaction was ‘unreasonable’, he said ‘Oh, definitely’.

“Do you think his reaction was unreasonable?” “Oh, definitely.” Joel Embiid responds to Ben Simmons’ reported frustration with Embiid’s post-Game 7 comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/85RG95P3vt — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 7, 2022

Derek Bodner reported earlier, today a bevy of quote from Joel on Ben Simmons. Perhaps the most striking was him saying he would swallow his pride to play with a guy who he hated as long as they have the chance to compete for a championship.