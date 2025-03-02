mobile app bar

MLB’s Wierdest Injuries

Brendan Rubin
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Jun 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman reacts after injuring his leg after running to first base. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries are common in sports. People are exerting their bodies to their full potential and sometimes, that can go wrong. However, there have been instances where players end up on the IL for reasons that sound made up.

Sammy Sosa’s sneeze strain – 2004

AUGUST 26, 1998: Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hits his 52nd home run of the year. Mandatory Credit: Ernest Coleman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cubs slugger had such a hard sneeze that it caused back spasms. Sosa had to miss some playing time due to his cold.

Better hope he got a lot of “gesundheits” from teammates.

Trevor Bauer versus the drone – 2016

Oct 17, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks at his bleeding finger during the first inning the 2016 ALCS. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

In recent history, technology has been used to improve the game of baseball. From the new ABS system to motion sensors in bats, baseball has appreciated new tech.

Unfortunately for Trevor Bauer, he was on the wrong side of it in October 2016. While attempting to fix one of his drones, one of the blades sliced his finger open. It was so bad that he was taken out of a playoff game after just a few pitches! Not the kind of cutter he was looking for.

Joel Zumaya’s Guitar Hero Injury – 2006

Jun 12, 2010; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joel Zumaya on the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-US PRESSWIRE

Guitar Hero on the Nintendo Wii was all the rage in the mid 2000’s. The Detroit Tigers flamethrower was one of those who caught onto the trend, and thoroughly enjoyed the game.

He liked it a bit too much. Zumaya missed playoff action due to wrist inflammation from “too much ‘Guitar Hero.'” The team heavily advised him to stop playing to save his future in the league.

Zumaya only lasted 5 years in the big leagues, so I guess he got to play lots of Guitar Hero after all.

Marty Cordova’s tanning bed burn – 2002

Aug 2, 1997; Bronx, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Twins outfielder Marty Cordova in action. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cordova felt the burn outside of the gym in 2002. The outfielder fell asleep in a tanning bed and got some serious burns after staying in it for too long.

Doctors told his to avoid sunlight, which is pretty hard considering baseball’s played outside. That makes you think though. Why need the tan if you’re… already outside?

Steve Sparks’ stunt gone wrong – 1994

May 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros broadcast analyst Steve Sparks talks on the field before the game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The aspiring knuckleballer took his appearance in spring training as a chance to gain fans. After gathering fans around, he tried to rip a phone book in half.

Unfortunately for him, he’s not an Olympic heavy lifter, and he dislocated his shoulder.

Glenallen Hill’s arachnophobia

And of course there was the 1990 episode with Blue Jays player Glenallen Hill when he fell through a glass table after waking up from a nightmare about spiders chasing him.

It’s clear that injuries could happen anywhere, to anyone. So it’s best to keep pushing, and it’s probably best to stay away from trying bad ideas.

About the author

Brendan Rubin

Brendan Rubin

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Brendan is a 22 year old student from Montreal, Canada. He currently studies sports administration. Brendan has a strong passion for sports and writing, having started his journey with his own blog. He is now the junior baseball writer for ‘The Sports Rush’

Share this article

Don’t miss these