“Father Time Has Officially Beaten LeBron James”: ‘The King’ Gets Dethroned In Nike’s Recent Advertisement

Of course, there are no athletes in the world who can play forever. Although, there have been a few who have far exceeded expectations.

In the NFL, Tom Brady continues to throw the pig skin, the Premier League still has a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, and finally, the NBA has none other than LeBron James.

The King is about to turn 38 and is still dominating the league. However, some recently revealed footage may prove that age has indeed caught up with him.

LeBron James loses to Jason Mamoa’s hilarious rendition of Father Time in new Nike advert

Let’s be honest, the idea of time ever catching up with LeBron seems ludicrous at this point. No matter how much one might allude to it, now in his 20th season, it seems farfetched. Although, that hasn’t stopped the advertising team from Nike imagining so.

In what is a hilarious ad, King James has finally lost to ‘Father Time’.

Nike has been hyping up this hypothetical battle for some time. Unfortunately, in a shocking turn of events, when it came to the rope battle, the King was left dominated by Father Time.

All jokes aside, the realm of fantasy is one thing, but the reality is quite different. As things stand, time is nowhere close to getting one over on LeBron James.

LeBron has no plans to retire until and unless he gets to play with his sons Bronny and Bryce

Going forward, the basketball world will continue to contemplate when The King will finally retire. Well, all they have to do is listen to him, as he has made it very clear that he plans on staying until he gets to play with Bronny and Bryce James.

LeBron says he wants to play with Bronny AND Bryce 👀 pic.twitter.com/II7vFPdeM7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 30, 2022

That certainly would be a sight to see.

Fans will be looking closely at where the two ‘Princes’ end up.

