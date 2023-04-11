‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Gives ‘One Word’ Reaction to Israel Adesanya’s Incredible Win Over Alex Pereira

UFC 287 was nothing less than a spectacular event. The main event could possibly be one of the best main events of this year. Israel Adesanya got his revenge as he knocked out Alex Pereira in round 2. Adesanya has lost to Pereira before in MMA once and twice in kickboxing. This was the last chance he had at Alex Pereira, and he got it done. The Aquaman star Jason Momoa gave his one word reaction on Instagram to the Stylebender’s victory at UFC 287.

The social media was at its peak as the knockout came and fans went crazy. Many celebrities and fighters have recorded their reactions and posted them on social media.

‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s reaction:

Jason Momoa seems like a big fight fan, as he was seen in the video on Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel. They both met during the fight week and the recorded video is on YouTube. Freestylebender is the YouTube channel of Israel Adesanya and all the activities leading up to the fight week can be seen on the channel.

In one of the videos, we even saw Israel Adesanya and Jason Momoa meet up and have a discussion. Jason Momoa was asking Adesanya about the fight, the weight at which he fights and much more. Jason Momoa also said that he was shocked by how big and tall Izzy was.

After the fight Adesanya posted his photo on Instagram where he leaves the right with a belt on and a dance move for entertainment. Adesanya smartly wrote the caption as 3-1 = 2 time world champion. This comes from the fact that Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya three times in his career, and the ‘Stylebender’ got him once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

The score is settled according to Adesanya. To this post, the Aquaman star Jason Momoa reacted in one word. He commented ‘King’ on Adesanya’s post. For those who don’t know his Instagram Handle, it’s called ‘prideofgypsies’.

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

The Stylebender is in a very good position currently as he regains his middleweight title. The contenders in this division are hungry and are waiting for an opportunity. The possible fight to make is between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. The winner of that fight could very well get a title shot in the future.

Alex Pereira might move up to 205 pounds as he is tall and big and the weight cut gets to you every time. The fresh contender in the division is Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis. Du Plessis has tweeted some things about Adesanya and the response Adesanya gave was intense.

So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not.

I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me.

Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand .

We are Africa we fear nothing.#stillknocks #greenandgold🇿🇦 #proudlyafrican pic.twitter.com/QxpPIuF2Gn — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 10, 2023

The post fight press conference has all of it and Israel Adesanya wants Dricus Du Plessis to show him something before he gets the opportunity. They both might very well sell a card in Africa if UFC goes there for an event.

What do you think?