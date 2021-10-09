LOL Worlds Schedule : Beyond Gaming and Team Peace advance to the next stage in Best of 5 series, as the League of Legends World Championship/Worlds continues to rage on

Galatasaray gets knocked out after a flawless performance from Doggo and BYG, in a back and forth match at the Best Of 5 stage in the World Championship

The Worlds have always attracted Fantasy stories in the gaming community. There were always stories of records never to be broken again. Plays so chaotic and graceful, it even mesmerises the enemy. The World Championships of the League of Legends has always been something to look up to every year.

Lord God of Pros, Faker returns from exile to take the reigns of his kingdom back. Will a new prince defy his dominance?

With the return of Offlane God Faker back to the fray, expect some heavy hits and whitewashed. The schedule for the LOL worlds was rather tightly packed for the Best of 1 that provided the context for the next stage of Best of 5. Already a few matches have been played in the past few days leading to knockouts.

Beyond Gaming and Team Peace have pushed through the first round of Best of fives(BO5) yesterday Oct 8. Today yet to play are: Hanwah Esports against BYG and Team Peace against Cloud9

There are a load of matches on the horizon. We expect to see some tight matches, where the skill and timing of a singular player would be the turning point. Look out for highly skilled players in the upcoming days if you are banking on fantasy points for your team pick. Teams look strong and determined after the pandemic hit everyone hard last year.

Solo talent will be extremely important as we have time and time again beyond the team play

There will be no easy breathing room for anyone. When the Going is Hard, the Hard gets going. The LOL Worlds is an inspiration for generations to come. A way of bringing people together and connecting dots to understanding to your existence.

Each year we hope a new continent would rise from the eternal Oblivion and grant us a new champion. To date, it has been Korean dominance. Rooting for a new King this time around.