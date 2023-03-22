Lewis Hamilton Blames Hectic F1 Calendar for ‘Losing the Drive’ to Follow His ‘True Love’

Aside from his talents in racing F1 cars, Lewis Hamilton also has a musical knack. A few years ago, the 7-time world champion revealed his passion and even collaborated with American popstar Christina Aguilera in a song titled ‘Pipe’ under the pseudo name XNDA in 2019.

But sadly, the fans have not heard more music from the champion ever since despite his promise to release them soon. In his latest Instagram post, Hamilton revealed that he got the chance to record some music after a year and hopes to put more effort going ahead.

Calling out the Formula 1’s hectic 23-race calendar, the Briton said that he ‘lost the drive’ to keep making music and that it saddens him. He further added that being on the road for 300 days a year has made it hard to follow his true love.

oh my fucking life THIS IS NOT A DRILL lewis hamilton is recording music again and it sounds so good im screaming????! pic.twitter.com/Tzbv0nn5mT — saf (@trentcedes) March 22, 2023

Lewis Hamilton promised to release some of the songs

When Hamilton revealed the identity of XNDA, he also said that he has been recording his own music for quite some time(about 10 years) and would be releasing the same soon. But sadly, due to his busy schedule throughout the year, Hamilton has not been able to do so and has kept his fans waiting.

He told the fans that he had worked with some of the most talented and beautiful people in the past decade and is now ready to share them with the fans. Hamilton also described his love for music as something that helped him through some of the most difficult times.

F1’s hectic race calendar

With ever increasing popularity of F1, the sport is aiming to fit more and more countries and races into its calendar in a year. The jam-packed schedule has raised multiple concerns among fans and drivers.

Many have argued that the increasing number of races and travels will increase the carbon footprint of the sport. It has also been brought to notice that it does not go hand-in-hand with F1’s climate-friendly approach.

Furthermore, even some of the drivers in 2022 complained that they are struggling with jet lags.